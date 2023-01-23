Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
WDBJ7.com
Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation. Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
wfxrtv.com
Officer-involved shooting at LeeHy Manor apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Roanoke Police Department, a man was injured during an officer-involved shooting that occurred at Lee Hy Manor Apartments on the morning of January 25. What is known at this time is that around 7:15 am Wednesday morning, 911 dispatchers received a report...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the...
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WSLS
Several guns stolen from home in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Several guns were stolen from a home in Campbell County Monday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they received a call in reference to a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into...
WSLS
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting at Leehy Manor Apartments in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have released more information on an officer-involved shooting that they say happened in Southwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning. Roanoke Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW and found a man outside on a sidewalk. Authorities said the officer...
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
South Boston Police investigate shooting in Washington Avenue area
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 25. Police say the incident happened in the College Street and Washington Avenue area on Tuesday night. Reports say, during the shooting, vehicles were hit by gunfire. There are no reported injuries at this time. South Boston […]
WBTM
Danville Police Report 103 Speeding Tickets Already this Month
The Danville Police Department is asking drivers to slow down. The department reported today that they have already issued 103 speeding tickets since January 1. 15 of those tickets have been for drivers that were going at least 20 MPH over the speed limit. One of those was for a motorist going 71 in a 35 MPH zone.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion incident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred on January 23. Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a call about a breaking and entering incident at a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. Officials believe the home was broken into between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., during which several firearms were stolen.
WDBJ7.com
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who was found in the New River Saturday. The woman was identified as 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Frazier, of Dublin. The medical examiner’s office concluded that Frazier’s cause of death was a homicide...
Angry customer threw ‘scalding’ soup on Mayflower employee in Rural Hall; suspect arrested, Forsyth County deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault […]
WXII 12
Crime Stoppers offering $5K to catch a suspect in homicide case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward to help solve a homicide that happened over the weekend in Greensboro. Greensboro police said they found Jordan Little, 31, shot several times on Larkin Street early Sunday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56, of Stuart, Va., was reported missing/overdue. Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the remains have been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Mount Airy News
Woman accused of attempted murder
STUART, Va. — An Ararat woman is facing an upcoming court appearance on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to stab a man and expressing a desire to kill him. She has been identified by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office as Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355...
WSLS
How new technology helps to keep Boones Mill officers safe
BOONES MILL, Va. – New technology is helping to address safety concerns for law enforcement in Boones Mill, but it’s also led to a surprising number of suspended licenses. Boones Mill Police can now easily scan license plates and ID’s thanks to new computers in their patrol cars.
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
WDBJ7.com
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Truck drivers are no longer allowed to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station. The Virginia DMV asked Virginia State Police to start enforcing the new policy. One truck driver explained how taking away another parking option can impact their work. “The biggest problem is...
