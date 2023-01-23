(Seguin) — There were years where I spent a lot of time with my buddy, Roscoe Gonzales — late nights at his makeshift television studios as he worked on projects of all sorts. His video production work in Seguin really started with recording services for Second Baptist Church and having those played back on the cable access channels. The church services were important to him, but Roscoe wanted to do something more — something maybe for the children in Seguin. Roscoe had this big idea to create a television show featuring local kids doing great things. It was all tilted in a positive direction. The production values were not always super high, but this self-taught videographer had an idea, and he would make it happen. Several people, like me, volunteered to help, but he was the driving force behind all Clubhouse Productions features. The program started taping at the church owned by the Baptist Ministers Union. The church is the only building standing at what once was Guadalupe College — a Black college located here in Seguin off Highway 90. These kids who participated in Clubhouse got to experience all sorts of things, like an aviation simulator, but more importantly — they got to share their voices, ideas, and talents with the rest of the world. This all happened before social media was a thing, and it became easy to share videos with the world. Roscoe had that vision, and he made it happen.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO