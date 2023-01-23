ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Remembering the life of Roscoe Gonzales: Producing the positive in Seguin

(Seguin) — There were years where I spent a lot of time with my buddy, Roscoe Gonzales — late nights at his makeshift television studios as he worked on projects of all sorts. His video production work in Seguin really started with recording services for Second Baptist Church and having those played back on the cable access channels. The church services were important to him, but Roscoe wanted to do something more — something maybe for the children in Seguin. Roscoe had this big idea to create a television show featuring local kids doing great things. It was all tilted in a positive direction. The production values were not always super high, but this self-taught videographer had an idea, and he would make it happen. Several people, like me, volunteered to help, but he was the driving force behind all Clubhouse Productions features. The program started taping at the church owned by the Baptist Ministers Union. The church is the only building standing at what once was Guadalupe College — a Black college located here in Seguin off Highway 90. These kids who participated in Clubhouse got to experience all sorts of things, like an aviation simulator, but more importantly — they got to share their voices, ideas, and talents with the rest of the world. This all happened before social media was a thing, and it became easy to share videos with the world. Roscoe had that vision, and he made it happen.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, January 23, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, 3rd annual pie competition, we feed furry friends with Puppy Food Bank, eye shadow with Eye Candy Boutique. It’s National Pie Day and Rooster Crow Bakery is on to show off its pies and judge SA Live’s annual pie competition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio outpatient clinic offers solutions for children with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO – For almost 20 years, the outpatient clinic, Teamability, has been helping children with very complex disabilities achieve their potential. Teamability’s founder and CEO, Barbara Goldman, says both therapists and educators work hand in hand to create care plans for children that are meaningful and fun but, more importantly, things they can be successful in achieving.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

