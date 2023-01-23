Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos on Friday!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio high school senior named finalist in renowned science competition
A San Antonio high school student has been chosen as a finalist in the 2023 Regeneron and Society for Science Talent Search. Hannah Guan from BASIS San Antonio Shavano Campus was one of 40 finalists chosen to progress in the renowned science and math competition, which rewards young scientists and focuses on various topics.
Former Delicious Tamale family home to become San Antonio art studio
You might know it as the "tamale house."
tejanonation.net
2nd Annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast will kick off San Antonio Rodeo season on Jan. 27 with free food and live music
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Rodeo season in San Antonio will kick off once again with the second annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, with free food and live music from Texas Latino, Los Desperadoz, Chente Barrera, and more at the Far West Event Center.
San Antonio has mixed feelings about what ‘puro’ means. I’m concerned
What does puro mean to you?
fox38corpuschristi.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
Finding the best food in San Antonio is an ever-evolving quest
"There's no picking out the Tex from the Mex or separating the Big Red from the barbacoa tacos."
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
seguintoday.com
Remembering the life of Roscoe Gonzales: Producing the positive in Seguin
(Seguin) — There were years where I spent a lot of time with my buddy, Roscoe Gonzales — late nights at his makeshift television studios as he worked on projects of all sorts. His video production work in Seguin really started with recording services for Second Baptist Church and having those played back on the cable access channels. The church services were important to him, but Roscoe wanted to do something more — something maybe for the children in Seguin. Roscoe had this big idea to create a television show featuring local kids doing great things. It was all tilted in a positive direction. The production values were not always super high, but this self-taught videographer had an idea, and he would make it happen. Several people, like me, volunteered to help, but he was the driving force behind all Clubhouse Productions features. The program started taping at the church owned by the Baptist Ministers Union. The church is the only building standing at what once was Guadalupe College — a Black college located here in Seguin off Highway 90. These kids who participated in Clubhouse got to experience all sorts of things, like an aviation simulator, but more importantly — they got to share their voices, ideas, and talents with the rest of the world. This all happened before social media was a thing, and it became easy to share videos with the world. Roscoe had that vision, and he made it happen.
Texas Pre-K Student Dies After Choking On Food At Lunch
"The CHISD community is grieving with the family, classmates, and friends of the child."
KTSA
Trey Ware Callers: Trey’s Phones Burn Up This Morning on La Vernia ISD Considering 4 Day School Week for Teacher Mental Wellness.
La Vernia ISD discussing 4 day school week for the mental wellness of teachers. What about the students? What about first responders don’t they need mental wellness day?
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
Bad Takes: Mayor Ron Nirenberg's failure to hold CPS to a renewable model shows lack of leadership
While natural gas is a cleaner energy source than coal, it's certainly not free of harmful pollution.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, January 23, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, 3rd annual pie competition, we feed furry friends with Puppy Food Bank, eye shadow with Eye Candy Boutique. It’s National Pie Day and Rooster Crow Bakery is on to show off its pies and judge SA Live’s annual pie competition.
San Antonio teachers unions' support proposed $15,000 pay increase for educators, 25% increase for school staff
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers want to increase pay for school teachers. On Tuesday—a house bill was submitted to give a $15,000 raise for teachers and a 25% pay increase for support staff. Lawmakers are calling it the largest pay raise in state history. Local teachers are demanding...
UT San Antonio
In Memoriam: UTSA remembers counseling professor, department chair Thelma Duffey
JANUARY 23, 2023 — The counseling department and the entire UTSA community are mourning the loss of longtime UTSA faculty member Thelma Duffey. Duffey, a professor and chair of the Department of Counseling in the College of Education and Human Development, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Duffey...
KSAT 12
Woman says she caught man inappropriately touching himself at San Antonio park
SAN ANTONIO – What was supposed to be a fun, relaxing day at McAllister Park took a disturbing turn for Marissa Rijos and her partner. Rijos regularly records dance videos and on Wed., January 17th, her video captured way more than she wanted to see. “To the ground, like...
KSAT 12
San Antonio outpatient clinic offers solutions for children with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO – For almost 20 years, the outpatient clinic, Teamability, has been helping children with very complex disabilities achieve their potential. Teamability’s founder and CEO, Barbara Goldman, says both therapists and educators work hand in hand to create care plans for children that are meaningful and fun but, more importantly, things they can be successful in achieving.
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
KSAT 12
Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
Comments / 0