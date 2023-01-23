ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects

2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
Is Georgia the next Alabama?

January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships

Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
Georgia women’s basketball team falls on the road to Texas A&M

An old face came back to bite the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday as they lost 75-73 to Texas A&M in College Station. Freshman Aggie forward Janiah Barker, who was previously committed to Georgia in high school before flipping to A&M, scored 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting from the floor, torching the Bulldogs.
BREAKING: Nation's No. 1 Corner Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation's premier cornerbacks Ellis Robinson IV has announced via his social media that he will be making his commitment decision on February 1st, in just 9 days.  So, with a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami, where will the five-star cornerback commit?  ...
Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"

ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
Georgia Issues First Statement After Tragic Car Accident

Georgia released its first official statement on the Jan. 15 car accident that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The school shared a message from Director of Athletics Josh Brooks on Tuesday. "Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained ...
Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
UGA athletic director releases statement on fatal Athens car accident

University of Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks released a statement on Tuesday regarding the fatal car crash on Jan. 15 involving two UGA offensive linemen and two members of the recruitment staff, and the circumstances surrounding the crash. Brooks stated that out of respect for the families of those...
