Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Mbappe scored career-high five goals in one game. What about Messi, Ronaldo and world's other top strikers?
How does Kylian Mbappe's five-goal haul compare against the biggest single-game goal gluts of his most illustrious contemporaries in the men's game?
Harry Kane Equals Tottenham's All-Time Scoring Record By Netting Winning Goal At Fulham
Kane scored the 266th goal of his Spurs career at Craven Cottage.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland 12th Man Leaked
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Erling Haaland has been leaked by FutSheriff on Twitter ahead of the 12th man inclusion on Jan. 27. Team of the Year is well underway and fans are preparing for the full squad release plus more this week. Defenders are currently in packs, but on Thursday, Jan. 26 the full squad will be available. Attackers, midfielders and defenders will be in packs for a limited time at 1 p.m., but there's still more to come. EA Sports features a 12th man vote each TOTY since FIFA 19 and the winner is apparently known already.
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Fernando Santos is new Poland coach
WARSAW (AP) - Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
FOX Sports
Ten Hag targets first Man United trophy after Arsenal loss
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just days after Erik ten Hag questioned his Manchester United players’ winning mentality, the Dutch manager has the chance to move a step closer to lifting his first trophy at the club. United travels to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday for the first leg of...
Transfer Talk: Liverpool keen on Wolves' Matheus Nunes but Chelsea also in the mix
Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool in their efforts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Chelsea reserve goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley explains how he ended up front and centre for the 2004-05 Premier League trophy lift
The former Chelsea keeper also explains an incredible gesture made by captain John Terry for his work that season
BBC
Kieran McKenna: Ipswich boss says team need to build momentum again in promotion race
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna stressed the importance of building momentum following their first win in five games in League One. They beat Morecambe 4-0 at Portman Road - with all the goals in the first half - but remain third in the table. Ipswich are four points behind second-placed...
Arsenal report: Gunners identify Serie A star as main midfield target
Arsenal could face competition from a Premier League rival for the Italy-based player
sporf.com
Lee Sharpe reminisces on heated encounters with Sir Alex Ferguson
In an interview, Lee Sharpe reveals how Ryan Giggs once hid in a cupboard to avoid the wrath of Sir Alex Ferguson. Throughout his managerial career, the long-time Manchester United head coach developed a reputation for his fearsome aura. Renowned for his ‘hairdryer treatment’, he was a man who you did not want to disappoint.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0