iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Kalinowsky Seeks Voters' Input on North Street Traffic Confirguration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky wants to query residents on the downtown's reconfiguration using the 2023 ballot. The City Council on Tuesday supported her petition to place a question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to return North Street to four lanes of traffic with turn lanes.
iBerkshires.com
Celebration Focuses on Importance of Water as Critical Resource
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20 was the theme of the night on Thursday as dozens of activists gathered at the Beacon Cinema for the first Berkshire Water Celebration. "I think what's missing in the fight for water is connecting people to the culture of water and the consciousness of water, which includes music and art and spirituality and economics and science and the environment, not just the environment, not just politics, not just science, it's all of that," organizer Leslie Gabriel said.
iBerkshires.com
Upcoming Nursing Accreditation Review Visit at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) has announced that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associates Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about...
iBerkshires.com
Painting Exhibition on View at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) presents "Plein Air Impressionism," an exhibition of oil paintings by artist Gary Lecuyer, on view in Koussevitzky Gallery through Feb. 28, 2022. The gallery is open Monday–Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. Admission is free. According to a press release:. Lecuyer...
iBerkshires.com
Central Berkshire Regional Works to Improve Student Belonging
DALTON, Mass. — The Central Berkshire Regional School District is working on improving the general public's accessibility to the Diversity Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Steering Committee's resources for the. It plans to improve the website, increase its social media presence, and link scholarly articles and videos to the agenda...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Holds Pinning Ceremony for the Inaugural Spring Class
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College honored the first graduates of its January nursing program on Thursday evening in a pinning ceremony held in the college's Boland Theatre. The ceremony marked the work of the 19 graduates over the past two years. It took a week longer than usual...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
iBerkshires.com
Chicopee Girls Jump Ahead Early, Down Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Chicopee girls basketball team Thursday jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 65-39 win over Pittsfield. Alana Smith scored a game-high 20 points for the visitors. Jamie Duquette led the Generals with 15 points. Madison Stetz pulled...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls, Boys Continue Winning Ways
BUCKLAND, Mass. – The Mount Greylock girls and boys cross country teams turned in dominant performances on Saturday at Mohawk Trail. Oliver Swabey led a 1-2-3 sweep for the Mounties’ boys, and Anne Miller led a 1-2-3 sweep for the girls as each Mount Greylock squad earned its third team win in three outings this winter.
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Places Second at Mountie Invitational
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Diego Cruz and Tyler Candelari won individual titles Saturday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a second-place finish in the 30th Mountie Invitational at Mount Greylock Regional School. Cruz earned a first-period pin over Pathfinder’s Taran Prak in the championship bout at 106 pounds,...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Dominant in Battle for First Place
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ceasar Santos brought down the house with a miracle 3-point field goal to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half on Friday night. But the really big number was the three field goals total that West Springfield made in the first 16 minutes.
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Grinds Out Narrow Road Win
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Jacob Howland scored 17 points Friday, and the McCann Tech boys basketball team ground out a 56-53 win over Hampden Charter East. Howland converted 5-of-8 free throws and scored eight points in the fourth quarter, when the Hornets outscored their hosts, 19-15, to pull out the victory.
iBerkshires.com
Field Leads Canes to Quick Start, Win over Wildcats
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Frank Field scored 11 points in the first quarter Saturday to help the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team jump out to a 26-9 lead en route to a 75-43 win over Lee. Field finished with 20 points to lead Hoosac Valley, which had four players finish...
iBerkshires.com
McElroy Leads Monument Past South Hadley
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Griffin McElroy scored 13 points Friday to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a back-and-forth win over South Hadley. “We jumped out to an 11-2 lead with 4:30 to go in the first quarter, but both team's offenses sputtered and it was 11-4 at the end of the quarter,” Monument Mountain coach Randy Koldys said. “We then upped the lead to 25-10 but the Tigers closed the lead to 27-20 at the half.”
iBerkshires.com
Pope Francis Girls Top Lee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 14 points Thursday to lead the Pope Francis girls basketball team to a 54-25 win over Lee. Turmel scored eight points in the first quarter, when the Cardinals jumped out to a 20-4 lead. Leanna Driscoll scored eight points, and Taylor Salice added...
iBerkshires.com
Agawam Edges Taconic
Unfortunately for the Thunder, it combined with Agawam for 10 power plays on the night, and Agawam earned a 1-0 win at the Boys and Girls Club. A.J. Robbins scored midway through the first period to spoil a 35-save performance by Cam LaFerriere as Agawam earned a season sweep of Taconic.
