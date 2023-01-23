ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Passenger ID'd Following Rollover At Dollar General, York County Coroner Says

By Jillian Pikora
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csETl_0kOCoxhI00

A 41-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash at a Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, January 21, authorities say.

The unnamed driver made a "sudden turn" into a Dollar General parking lot at 3457 Bull Road at the Dover/Conewago Township line, witnesses told authorities.

The driver then lost control and his vehicle flipped onto the driver's side— trapping the man inside the wreckage near the entrance to the store, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.

The driver was taken to an area hospital after crews extracted him, but his unbelted passenger, Jesse Wayne Davis of the 6900 block of Bull Road died at the scene at 3:04 p.m. as certified by Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewell and Supervising Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

An autopsy was scheduled for 8 a.m. on Monday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital but Davis's cause and manner of death have yet to be released.

Comments / 2

