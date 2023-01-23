ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City's Shesler Hall closes, Hope Street of Siouxland moving in

It's a bittersweet ending for Shesler Hall serving the Siouxland community for decades. The sale of its building on Nebraska Street is still going to help those in need. The sale was completed Wednesday, handing over the keys to Hope Street of Siouxland. Another organization provides a second chance for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

River-Cade holding cardboard sled races at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been a pretty snowy start to 2023 in Siouxland, making it the perfect time to announce a sled race. River-Cade is holding its annual "Cardboard Sled Races" next month at Cone Park. This is the 20th year for the cardboard sled races, which are...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Portion of Douglas St. in Sioux City closing Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division says that Douglas Street between 7th Street and 8th Street will close on the morning of January 25th. This closure will allow crane work to occur on the Benson Building. That portion of Douglas will be closed until...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Above and Beyond: Maya Radigan

VERMILLION, S.D. — School is back and session and nominations for Above and Beyond nominations are flowing in. We're highlighting another student who is going above and beyond in our community and within her school in Vermillion, South Dakota. Maya Radigan is a senior at Vermillion High School, getting...
VERMILLION, SD
siouxlandnews.com

City presented with $51 million Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is learning more about the downtown infrastructure reconstruction plan. On Monday night, Jan. 23, JEO Consulting Group and the Sioux City Engineering Department presented a $51 million dollar plan, which breaks down into over 25 projects. The city's current infrastructure in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hearing set for Riverside Recreational Sports Complex lease

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday night at the City council, the council members passed a resolution to set a hearing date to lease a portion of the Riverside Recreational Sports Complex to the Hesse Foundation. It's something that has rubbed the Westside Little League wrong and the city is...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Woodbury County launches new website

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County launched a new website on Tuesday, January 24. The site includes several improvements to assist residents, business owners, and visitors. The new site uses the same website address at woodburycountyiowa.gov. “The new site vastly improves user experience and government transparency,” said Woodbury County...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Mark Nelson to fill vacant Woodbury County Supervisor seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mark Nelson was nominated to fill the vacant Woodbury County District 3 County Supervisor seat. Nelson, a farmer from rural Correctionville, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon before the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting. "We believe it was twenty years ago that the last farmer...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

KNAPP DIES IN STATE PRISON CARE CENTER AT AGE 84

A RURAL MERRILL MAN CONVICTED LAST YEAR OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST THURSDAY MORNING WHILE IN HOSPICE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND CLASSIFICATION CENTER. KNAPP HAD BEEN HOUSED...
MERRILL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Plymouth County man serving life in prison for murder dies

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The man serving a life sentence in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says that Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car-Go Express employee jailed for theft

SUTHERLAND—A 30-year-old Peterson man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 21, on a charge of second-degree theft. The arrest of Miguel Ricardo Castillo Jr. stemmed from him stealing a sum of $6,946.93 while working numerous shirts Aug. 4-Nov. 25 at Car-Go Express gas station in Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SUTHERLAND, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities search for catalytic converter thief

HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
HULL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Laurel, Neb woman charged in murder case appears in court

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska woman charged in connection to a quadruple murder case appeared in court Monday morning. 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of Jason Jones, appeared in Cedar County Court to set a date for her Preliminary hearing on February 15th. An affidavit in the...
LAUREL, NE

