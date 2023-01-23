Read full article on original website
Sioux City's Shesler Hall closes, Hope Street of Siouxland moving in
It's a bittersweet ending for Shesler Hall serving the Siouxland community for decades. The sale of its building on Nebraska Street is still going to help those in need. The sale was completed Wednesday, handing over the keys to Hope Street of Siouxland. Another organization provides a second chance for...
River-Cade holding cardboard sled races at Cone Park
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been a pretty snowy start to 2023 in Siouxland, making it the perfect time to announce a sled race. River-Cade is holding its annual "Cardboard Sled Races" next month at Cone Park. This is the 20th year for the cardboard sled races, which are...
Portion of Douglas St. in Sioux City closing Wednesday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division says that Douglas Street between 7th Street and 8th Street will close on the morning of January 25th. This closure will allow crane work to occur on the Benson Building. That portion of Douglas will be closed until...
Above and Beyond: Maya Radigan
VERMILLION, S.D. — School is back and session and nominations for Above and Beyond nominations are flowing in. We're highlighting another student who is going above and beyond in our community and within her school in Vermillion, South Dakota. Maya Radigan is a senior at Vermillion High School, getting...
City presented with $51 million Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is learning more about the downtown infrastructure reconstruction plan. On Monday night, Jan. 23, JEO Consulting Group and the Sioux City Engineering Department presented a $51 million dollar plan, which breaks down into over 25 projects. The city's current infrastructure in...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
City officials weigh in on downtown homeless issues, tenant faces eviction for speaking up
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is now addressing the local homeless issue after a downtown tenant voiced his concerns for the last time, facing eviction for standing up for his neighbors. Justin Johnston, a downtown Sioux City resident, says he is being evicted from his apartment...
Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings
As a result of temperatures getting colder, some homeless people look for temporary shelter in unoccupied buildings.
Hearing set for Riverside Recreational Sports Complex lease
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday night at the City council, the council members passed a resolution to set a hearing date to lease a portion of the Riverside Recreational Sports Complex to the Hesse Foundation. It's something that has rubbed the Westside Little League wrong and the city is...
Woodbury County launches new website
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County launched a new website on Tuesday, January 24. The site includes several improvements to assist residents, business owners, and visitors. The new site uses the same website address at woodburycountyiowa.gov. “The new site vastly improves user experience and government transparency,” said Woodbury County...
Local school administrators react to Iowa school choice bill
The legislation will give nearly $7,600 to families in Iowa for their children to attend a private school in the state.
UPDATE: Crews put out basement apartment fire in Sioux City
Crews have extinguished a fire at an unused Sioux City apartment complex Sunday night.
Mark Nelson to fill vacant Woodbury County Supervisor seat
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mark Nelson was nominated to fill the vacant Woodbury County District 3 County Supervisor seat. Nelson, a farmer from rural Correctionville, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon before the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting. "We believe it was twenty years ago that the last farmer...
Plymouth County man serving life in prison for murder dies
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The man serving a life sentence in prison for the fatal shooting of his stepson has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says that Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
Car-Go Express employee jailed for theft
SUTHERLAND—A 30-year-old Peterson man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 21, on a charge of second-degree theft. The arrest of Miguel Ricardo Castillo Jr. stemmed from him stealing a sum of $6,946.93 while working numerous shirts Aug. 4-Nov. 25 at Car-Go Express gas station in Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Police apprehend man who caused damage to federal building
A man was arrested for causing damage to Sioux City’s Federal Building on Saturday.
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
Laurel, Neb woman charged in murder case appears in court
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska woman charged in connection to a quadruple murder case appeared in court Monday morning. 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of Jason Jones, appeared in Cedar County Court to set a date for her Preliminary hearing on February 15th. An affidavit in the...
