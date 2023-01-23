ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer

BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
BUCYRUS, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
fcnews.org

Evan Karchner resigns at Evergreen; named new coach at Maumee

Evergreen’s head football coach this past season, Evan Karchner, has resigned from his post. He was approved as the new football coach and high school math teacher at Maumee High School earlier this week. Karchner is a 2012 graduate of Maumee. The Vikings went 3-7 and 1-6 in the...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole

An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan

Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
BRYAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy