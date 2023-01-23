Read full article on original website
Family settles lawsuit over Stone Foltz's hazing death; 'largest payout' by public university in state history
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging to a fraternity has reached a $2.9 million settlement with Bowling Green State University. The attorney for Stone Foltz’s family called the settlement “the largest payout by a public university in a hazing case...
hometownstations.com
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
WTOL-TV
Gunfire strikes TPS bus with 7 students inside
Police said in a report that gunfire struck a Toledo Public Schools bus transporting seven children on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.
13abc.com
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
13abc.com
ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
crawfordcountynow.com
Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer
BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
fcnews.org
Evan Karchner resigns at Evergreen; named new coach at Maumee
Evergreen’s head football coach this past season, Evan Karchner, has resigned from his post. He was approved as the new football coach and high school math teacher at Maumee High School earlier this week. Karchner is a 2012 graduate of Maumee. The Vikings went 3-7 and 1-6 in the...
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The incoming snow piling onto Southeast Michigan has caused school districts all over Metro Detroit to cancel class. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter...
Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole
An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
13abc.com
TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
Father finds new purpose in violence intervention after losing son to shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neiko McIntyre is one of the 11 teenagers killed in the Toledo area since Feb. 12, 2022. Christopher McIntyre, Neiko's father, said the violence involving young people in Toledo has gotten out of hand and he's working to change that. Christopher said Neiko was loving, caring...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan
Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
