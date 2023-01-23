ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

High School Hoops! Red Bank vs East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Game four is here! This week High School Hoops is heading to East Hamilton to watch the Hurricanes take on the Red Bank Lions!. Watch this Friday at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
RED BANK, TN
GBI investigating after deputy shoots, kills Georgia man

Gordon County, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after a deputy shot and killed him during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 51-year-old...
SUGAR VALLEY, GA
Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday

Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Van & motorcycle collide, Georgia State Patrol investigating

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A van and motor cycle collided Monday in Walker County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the cause behind the wreck. Troopers on scene tell us the van was making a turn when the collision happened around 4:30. The accident happened on Mission...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Mueller representatives says IAM union members accepted new 4-year contract

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (January 25th):. A representative for Mueller confirms that IAM union members voted Wednesday to accept a new 4-year contract. The spokesperson says the terms of the contract are comparable to the contract Chattanooga USW union members accepted in August and those that are in place for USW members at our Albertville, Ala., and Decatur, Ill., facilities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
What local veterans need to understand about the PACT Act

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The PACT Act was signed into law in August 2021 and helps veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxins. This is a giant piece of legislation. It's the biggest expansion of veterans benefits in decades and will mark a giant expansion for hiring in the VA in both the medical and benefits administrations.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

