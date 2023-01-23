Read full article on original website
Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon
Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
'Material things can be replaced, people can't': Family of 9 lucky to be alive after truck drives through their home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple people feel grateful to be alive after a truck drove straight through the brick walls of one family’s home in North Spokane Tuesday morning. “I came outside, and I looked, I seen this pickup truck half-way through our house, and my first thought was my daughter,” Wayne Rantamaki said.
Traffic light restored after morning crash at 2nd and Monroe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. knocked down a traffic light on Wednesday morning. Traffic was narrowed to one lane on each street while crews cleared debris and restored the light. The light was restored and roadway fully reopened within a couple hours. Minor...
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
Convicted felon allegedly fires through wall into occupied apartment in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing through a wall into an occupied neighboring apartment in Spokane Valley, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). The suspect, 29-year-old Luis Garcia, was already legally prohibited from owning firearms before the incident....
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shop fire on Old Trails Rd. on Monday was extinguished with the joint effort of multiple fire agencies after the owner reported hearing a loud explosion and black smoke was seen rising from the area. According to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10), the fire was...
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
2 injured after vehicle crashes into home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. In an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), it was confirmed the occupant in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The second person injured, the daughter of the homeowner who was sleeping in bed at the time of the crash, received minor injuries.
Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
Prep roundup: Sam Markham hits late 3 to help Ferris boys hang on; Mt. Spokane girls edge Central Valley
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. Ferris 58, Mead 51: Sam Markham scored 15 points, Patrick Murphy added 13 and the visiting Saxons (12-3, 5-1) topped the Panthers (8-8, 4-2). Mead’s Kolby Bumpas hit a 3 early in the fourth to tie it...
Former Spokane surgeon sentenced to 8 years in federal prison, $125,000 in fees
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 24, a judge sentenced former surgeon Ronald Ilg to eight years in federal prison, a $100,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution, and three years of supervised release. All stemming from 2021 when the FBI started investigating Ilg for paying online hitmen to kidnap his estranged wife...
Truong sisters navigate season of change as Kaylynne starts at point guard while twin Kayleigh heals from injury
Kaylynne Truong is handing out plenty of assists these days, and not just on the basketball court. At home she’s running the floor with the vacuum cleaner and dishing out dinner. And when there’s an errand to run, it’s Kaylynne’s turn to drive. “That used to...
Eastern Washington football's 2023 schedule features loaded first five weeks
The quality of Eastern Washington’s football team this fall is going to be tested early, judging by the most recent performances by the first five opponents on its 2023 schedule. That schedule, officially announced by EWU on Wednesday, begins Sept. 2 against North Dakota State – runner-up in the...
