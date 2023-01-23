ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon

Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
SPOKANE, WA
Traffic light restored after morning crash at 2nd and Monroe

SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. knocked down a traffic light on Wednesday morning. Traffic was narrowed to one lane on each street while crews cleared debris and restored the light. The light was restored and roadway fully reopened within a couple hours. Minor...
SPOKANE, WA
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
PULLMAN, WA
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
2 injured after vehicle crashes into home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. In an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), it was confirmed the occupant in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The second person injured, the daughter of the homeowner who was sleeping in bed at the time of the crash, received minor injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
Suspect in custody after shooting incident and pursuit near Pinehurst

PINEHURST, Idaho - Detectives with the Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ISP troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound on I-90.
PINEHURST, ID
Eastern Washington football's 2023 schedule features loaded first five weeks

The quality of Eastern Washington’s football team this fall is going to be tested early, judging by the most recent performances by the first five opponents on its 2023 schedule. That schedule, officially announced by EWU on Wednesday, begins Sept. 2 against North Dakota State – runner-up in the...
CHENEY, WA

