Florham Park Council Provides 2022 Updates in January Meeting

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Council met on January 19th in its first official meeting of the new year, since the Reorganization meeting in early January.

There was good news from 2022 shared from the Mayor and Council on a variety of fronts.

In the meeting, two alternates were appointed to the Board of Health. Both Dr. David Adinaro and Dr. Sonya Youngren were appointed s Alternates with terms ending in December of 2023.

A housing and construction update was provided. There were 136 new homes built in town during 2022; 1060 homes with alternations and 13 demolitions.

Library foot traffic is up among kids by 20%. This year there was also an elimination of fees at the Florham Park library.

Despite a 36% increase in cost, the DPW saved over $31,000 during 2022.

Three ordinances on the agenda got cleared to move forward to the next meeting:

Ordinance 1-2023, Removing Chapter 193 “Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary"

Ordinance 2-2023, Reinstating Former Zoning of CC Community Commercial Zone and Gateway Zone

Ordinance 3-2023, Removing Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary Permit Application



