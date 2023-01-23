Former NFL player Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital, after helping two adults and two children who were "in distress" while swimming in the ocean. "Peyton has been discharged from the hospital," Hillis' girlfriend Angela Cole wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the former athlete flanked by his medical team at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. "The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable. This picture does not have anywhere near the amount of people who took such great care of him."

