Mom of Football Player Rhett Bazzo Dies in Boat Crash
The mother of Australian Football League (AFL) player Rhett Bazzo died in a boat accident on Saturday night, According to ABC News in Australia. 52-year-old Kylie Bazzo was reportedly thrown overboard during the boat crash, and police found her body at the Mandurah Estuary. Rhett Bazzo plays for the West Coast Eagles, and the team said they are "devastated" by the death of his mother.
TMZ.com
Shaq Rebuilding Atlanta Krispy Kreme Shop After Historic Original Burned Down
Shaquille O'Neal is making good on his promise ... putting the final wheels in motion to rebuild his Krispy Kreme shop in Atlanta after its historic original burned down nearly two years ago. The NBA legend shared photos of plans for the new-and-improved doughnut place on his social media page...
Caleb Williams receives huge NASCAR honor
Heisman Trophy and USC quarterback Caleb Williams received a huge honor from NASCAR on Sunday. The quarterback was asked to serve as the honorary starter for NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th. Williams will drop the green flag to start the race NASCAR said. Williams had a spectacular year for the Trojans Read more... The post Caleb Williams receives huge NASCAR honor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL player Peyton Hillis leaves hospital after helping save children in ocean
Former NFL player Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital, after helping two adults and two children who were "in distress" while swimming in the ocean. "Peyton has been discharged from the hospital," Hillis' girlfriend Angela Cole wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the former athlete flanked by his medical team at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. "The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable. This picture does not have anywhere near the amount of people who took such great care of him."
