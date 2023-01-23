ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Mom of Football Player Rhett Bazzo Dies in Boat Crash

The mother of Australian Football League (AFL) player Rhett Bazzo died in a boat accident on Saturday night, According to ABC News in Australia. 52-year-old Kylie Bazzo was reportedly thrown overboard during the boat crash, and police found her body at the Mandurah Estuary. Rhett Bazzo plays for the West Coast Eagles, and the team said they are "devastated" by the death of his mother.
The Comeback

Caleb Williams receives huge NASCAR honor

Heisman Trophy and USC quarterback Caleb Williams received a huge honor from NASCAR on Sunday. The quarterback was asked to serve as the honorary starter for NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th. Williams will drop the green flag to start the race NASCAR said. Williams had a spectacular year for the Trojans Read more... The post Caleb Williams receives huge NASCAR honor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Former NFL player Peyton Hillis leaves hospital after helping save children in ocean

Former NFL player Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital, after helping two adults and two children who were "in distress" while swimming in the ocean. "Peyton has been discharged from the hospital," Hillis' girlfriend Angela Cole wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the former athlete flanked by his medical team at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. "The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable. This picture does not have anywhere near the amount of people who took such great care of him."
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy