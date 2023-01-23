ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WIS-TV

Clemson Ranks fourth in Top 5 Best College Football Tailgates in the US

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers were ranked among the top five institutions for the Best College Football Tailgaters in the U.S. Researchers with the World Sports Network ranked the Tigers fourth in the nation for having the best tailgates. On an index rating out of 100, Clemson scored a 55.7%.
CLEMSON, SC
dawgnation.com

The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football

The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about No. 4 Vols' win over Georgia

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday night following the fourth-ranked Volunteers' 70-41 win over Georgia to improve to 17-3 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. Barnes discussed the balanced scoring against the Dawgs, what went well defensively and much more. Here's what Barnes had to say about the win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Zakai Zeigler and Tobe Awaka said about Vols' win over Georgia

Tennessee sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler and freshman forward Tobe Awaka met with the media on Wednesday night following the fourth-ranked Volunteers' 70-41 win over Georgia to improve to 17-3 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. The two discussed the balanced scoring against the Dawgs, what went well defensively and much more. Here's what Zeigler and Awaka had to say about the win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Postgame Reaction: No. 4 Vols blow past Georgia

No. 4 Tennessee cruised to a dominating 70-41 win over Georgia on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena to improve to 17-3 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. It's the 11th time this season the Vols have won by 20 points, which ties a program-record. The Dawgs become the 10th opponent that UT has held to under 50 points.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

PHOTOS: No. 4 Tennessee thumps Georgia

Wednesday was a good night for Tennessee basketball, and Saul Young from The Knoxville News Sentinel was on hand to capture the action on camera. The fourth-ranked Vols were a bit sluggish out of the gates but recovered in a big way, running away with a 70-41 win over Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Takeaways from No. 4 Tennessee's win over Georgia

No. 4 Tennessee cruised to a dominating 70-41 win over Georgia on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena to improve to 17-3 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. It marked the 11th time this season the Vols have won by 20 points to tie a program-record. Here’s our takeaways from the Vols’ win.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships

Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia's White: Tennessee 'obviously better than we are'

Mike White knew Tennessee was better than Georgia heading into Wednesday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols, led by veteran coach Rick Barnes, are ranked No. 4 nationally and have stacked solid recruiting classes for years. White, the longtime former Florida coach, is in his first season of a rebuilding effort in Athens.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC

