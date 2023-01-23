Read full article on original website
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Shelby Township firefighters use special tool for electric vehicle fires
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MIch. (FOX 2) - Car fires are nothing new -- but electric car fires are different. Now, the Shelby Township Fire Department has a new tool that saves time -- when putting out the flames. The key is a giant fire blanket for the very specific type of...
Why is the Michigan State Police Saying Goodbye to its Motorcycle Division?
For almost 100 years, motorcycles have been part of the Michigan State Police. Now the MSP has made the decision to disband the elite unit. Troopers on Harley Davidson motorcycles replaced horses for standard highway patrol back in 1924 and have been a fixture on the roadways for the MSP since then. Members of the motorcycle unit will now leave the bikes behind and make the switch to patrol cars as the MSP says goodbye to the unit.
Clinton Township police investigating after 5 y.o. leaves home, dies at hospital
Clinton Township police say they are investigating after the death of a 5-year-old on Monday. Police say the child had left his home, and that officers had been searching near Saravilla Apartments.
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement
Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
5-year-old dies after wandering from home • When snow starts falling • Royal Oak's parking problem
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A dark playground set became the scene of an investigation early Monday morning after a child that had wandered from its home in Clinton Township was found not breathing. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the...
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
FOX 2's Derek Kevra jumps in to help with car stuck in snow
While riding around Metro Detroit in the Weather Beast, Derek Kevra saw a car stuck in the snow and ran to help. As he got to the car, the people who had been shoveling it out were able to push it.
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Mayor Zimmerman’s Message for week of Jan. 22
A couple weeks ago for “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” we honored and thanked our incredible police department for their dedication to our community. It’s with mixed emotions, that we congratulate one of the department’s invaluable leaders, Captain Brian Grady on his retirement. Captain Grady has served the township since 1997 as a police officer and has risen through the ranks to second-in-command. He has resided in our community since 1997 with his wife, Tammy, and has raised his family here. We want to wish Captain Grady the best of luck in retirement and thank him for his many years of honorable service to the residents of Mantua Township.
Quality Roots opens dispensary in Waterford Township
‘We are so stoked to finally open our doors,’ CEO Aric Klar says
Macomb Township trustees approve old township hall relocation
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — By unanimous vote, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees has approved the township supervisor’s request to relocate the old township hall. The go-ahead came on Jan. 11 as the board approved a budget for the move. The amount approved is not to exceed $175,000. That includes both township and donated funds.
Milford residents protest new public paths on private property
A proposed public safety pathway in Milford that would have traversed multiple private properties was shot down in short order at a well-attended Jan. 18 township board meeting. The pathway rejection also led to a temporary scuttling of a 5-year parks and recreation master plan that may eliminate any possibility...
Michigan Goodwill Doesn’t Want You to Donate These 19 Items
If you're like many this time of year, you've probably started to think about spring cleaning, I know I have. Besides the fact that I'm trying to make room in my house for a new baby, I know that I have items around my house that I just don't use anymore. I could try to have a garage sale. But, I would rather get them all out of my house at once, and why not help a good cause while I'm doing it? If you feel the same, have you thought about donating items to Goodwill?
Fast accumulating snowfall leads to growing problems in Metro Detroit — Here's what you need to know
Metro Detroiters are waking up to accumulating snowfall earlier than expected on Wednesday, causing a slew of school closings, traffic crashes and treacherous travel — and more snow is on the way.
Mantua Township School District to host Chick-Fil-A Fundraiser
The Mantua Township. The School District is excited to be hosting a fundraiser through Chick-Fil-A to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across America. Your donation can help support the program in a tremendous way.
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The incoming snow piling onto Southeast Michigan has caused school districts all over Metro Detroit to cancel class. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter...
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Michigan Has Rejected
The Michigan Department of State has banned more than 21,000 personalized plates.
