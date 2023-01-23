ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Charter Township, MI

Banana 101.5

Why is the Michigan State Police Saying Goodbye to its Motorcycle Division?

For almost 100 years, motorcycles have been part of the Michigan State Police. Now the MSP has made the decision to disband the elite unit. Troopers on Harley Davidson motorcycles replaced horses for standard highway patrol back in 1924 and have been a fixture on the roadways for the MSP since then. Members of the motorcycle unit will now leave the bikes behind and make the switch to patrol cars as the MSP says goodbye to the unit.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesunpapers.com

Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement

Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox2detroit.com

FOX 2's Derek Kevra jumps in to help with car stuck in snow

While riding around Metro Detroit in the Weather Beast, Derek Kevra saw a car stuck in the snow and ran to help. As he got to the car, the people who had been shoveling it out were able to push it.
thesunpapers.com

Mayor Zimmerman’s Message for week of Jan. 22

A couple weeks ago for “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” we honored and thanked our incredible police department for their dedication to our community. It’s with mixed emotions, that we congratulate one of the department’s invaluable leaders, Captain Brian Grady on his retirement. Captain Grady has served the township since 1997 as a police officer and has risen through the ranks to second-in-command. He has resided in our community since 1997 with his wife, Tammy, and has raised his family here. We want to wish Captain Grady the best of luck in retirement and thank him for his many years of honorable service to the residents of Mantua Township.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
candgnews.com

Macomb Township trustees approve old township hall relocation

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — By unanimous vote, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees has approved the township supervisor’s request to relocate the old township hall. The go-ahead came on Jan. 11 as the board approved a budget for the move. The amount approved is not to exceed $175,000. That includes both township and donated funds.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
HometownLife.com

Milford residents protest new public paths on private property

A proposed public safety pathway in Milford that would have traversed multiple private properties was shot down in short order at a well-attended Jan. 18 township board meeting. The pathway rejection also led to a temporary scuttling of a 5-year parks and recreation master plan that may eliminate any possibility...
MILFORD, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Goodwill Doesn’t Want You to Donate These 19 Items

If you're like many this time of year, you've probably started to think about spring cleaning, I know I have. Besides the fact that I'm trying to make room in my house for a new baby, I know that I have items around my house that I just don't use anymore. I could try to have a garage sale. But, I would rather get them all out of my house at once, and why not help a good cause while I'm doing it? If you feel the same, have you thought about donating items to Goodwill?
MICHIGAN STATE
thesunpapers.com

Mantua Township School District to host Chick-Fil-A Fundraiser

The Mantua Township. The School District is excited to be hosting a fundraiser through Chick-Fil-A to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across America. Your donation can help support the program in a tremendous way.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ

