Monterey shooter died by suicide after hourslong police chase

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Sunday afternoon, at the end of an hourslong chase, police found the Monterey, California, mass shooting suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Torrance.

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire on the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park near Los Angeles, killing 10 people — five men and five women, all estimated to be over 50. The shooting injured 10 more who were taken to the hospital, per NPR .

By 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning, police had located the white van that belonged to 72- year old suspect Huu Can Tran, who was verified by authorities as the gunman from the dance studio in Monterey, per The Associated Press .

The vehicle was followed by law enforcement for several hours before it pulled into a grocery store parking lot.

As SWAT approached the vehicle at 12:52 p.m., a lone gunshot rang out. Police cleared and entered the van to find the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gun wound, as reported by The New York Times .

The shooter attempted a second attack later Saturday at a second dance study named Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio that is located in Monterey’s neighboring city of Alhambra, reported by the L.A. Times . The second shooting was unsuccessful because the gun was wrestled out of the shooter’s grasp by “two community members” who “disarmed him” and “took possession of his weapon” as “the suspect ran away,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

A motive is not yet clear authorities say, and no other gunmen are suspected at this time.

The original shooting, taking place on the Lunar New Year came as a shock to community members and cut the two-day festivities short.

While it’s still unclear if activities will resume, Congresswoman Judy Chu told residents they are safe, reported The Associated Press .

“The community was in fear thinking that they should not go to any events because there was an active shooter,” Chu said in a press conference Sunday night. Addressing residents, she continued, “You are no longer in danger.”