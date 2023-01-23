ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Monterey shooter died by suicide after hourslong police chase

By Rebecca Olds
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kB2g3_0kOCo95Z00
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Sunday afternoon, at the end of an hourslong chase, police found the Monterey, California, mass shooting suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Torrance.

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire on the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park near Los Angeles, killing 10 people — five men and five women, all estimated to be over 50. The shooting injured 10 more who were taken to the hospital, per NPR .

By 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning, police had located the white van that belonged to 72- year old suspect Huu Can Tran, who was verified by authorities as the gunman from the dance studio in Monterey, per The Associated Press .

The vehicle was followed by law enforcement for several hours before it pulled into a grocery store parking lot.

As SWAT approached the vehicle at 12:52 p.m., a lone gunshot rang out. Police cleared and entered the van to find the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gun wound, as reported by The New York Times .

The shooter attempted a second attack later Saturday at a second dance study named Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio that is located in Monterey’s neighboring city of Alhambra, reported by the L.A. Times .  The second shooting was unsuccessful because the gun was wrestled out of the shooter’s grasp by “two community members” who “disarmed him” and “took possession of his weapon” as “the suspect ran away,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

A motive is not yet clear authorities say, and no other gunmen are suspected at this time.

The original shooting, taking place on the Lunar New Year came as a shock to community members and cut the two-day festivities short.

While it’s still unclear if activities will resume, Congresswoman Judy Chu told residents they are safe, reported The Associated Press .

“The community was in fear thinking that they should not go to any events because there was an active shooter,” Chu said in a press conference Sunday night. Addressing residents, she continued, “You are no longer in danger.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of  Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer

SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was sentenced Friday in a Monterey County courtroom after leading California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in October 2022. Bryan Felipe Aguilar, 26, was contacted by CHP while driving 110 mph down southbound Highway 101 near San Ardo at around 6:55 p.m. An officer caught up to Aguilar The post Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: DUI suspect flips vehicle on East Lake Avenue

A Watsonville firefighter helps clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Avenue at Blackburn Street Thursday night. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said Margarito Martinez-Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound in a Honda Accord at 7:20pm when he plowed into the rear of a parked Ford F-150 pickup. The impact flipped the Honda onto its roof. Pulido said there were no injuries reported. After a field sobriety test by Watsonville Police, Martinez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI. East Lake Avenue was closed down altogether for about an hour for cleanup.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in crash where car burst into flames

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday, occupied by a juvenile male driver […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Soledad man arrested in King City for rape, kidnapping

SALINAS VALLEY — Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to determine if there are additional victims of a rape suspect. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a photograph of Soledad resident Uri Deleon Carcamo, 21, who was arrested Jan. 23 in King City on charges of rape and kidnapping for the purpose of rape.
KING CITY, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase

WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police found 6.7 grams of suspected The post 27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KGET

Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy