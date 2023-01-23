ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Another batch of classified docs found in Biden’s home

By Sarah Gambles
 2 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks about people having someone to hold their hand when going through difficult times in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2023. Investigators found and seized at least six additional classified documents from Biden’s home on Saturday. | Susan Walsh, Associated Press

Investigators found and seized at least six additional classified documents from President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. The documents mark the fourth round of classified information discovered in Biden’s possession at his home or in his office that come from his time as vice president during the Obama administration, with some even coming from his tenure as senator.

Why did the search for classified documents happen in Biden’s home?

The 13-hour search took place after the president’s lawyers sought to provide access “in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible,” said Biden’s attorney, Bob Bauer, The New York Times reported.

A special counsel was appointed to investigate the documents for Biden’s case. Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, an assistant attorney spokesman for the counsel, said the search was “planned” and “consensual,” per the Times .

The Presidential Records Act requires that Biden should have sent the documents to the National Archives once his tenure ended in the Senate and the Obama administration, respectively, according to CNN .

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told The Associated Press that Biden “should have a lot of regrets. ... You just might as well say, ‘Listen, it’s irresponsible.’”

Both Biden and former President Donald Trump are currently under investigation for the mishandling of classified documents following an end to an administration.

Is there a difference between the Trump search and Biden search for classified docs?

When the Department of Justice suspected Trump had classified documents from his time as president, Trump refused to hand over any information or allow for a search. This prompted a warrant to check the safe at his Mar-a-Lago hotel that contained 184 classified documents.

“It is outrageous that either occurred. But the reaction by the former president and the current president could not be in sharper contrast,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said, according to AP .

Comments / 37

Badulf
2d ago

Some of the documents date back to his time as a senator, that was before 2009! And he definitely did not have the authority to take and keep classified documents then.

Reply
37
trolling for democrats
2d ago

This is comical how he has all these illegal documents and every Democrat thinks it okay to raid trump, such hypocrisy. Every property he owns should be raided at this point. Hunter too.

Reply(1)
17
Alex Petersen
2d ago

So why exactly is s he still in the White House it seems interesting how democrats seem not to like taking any responsibility or being accountable for there actions but reps seem too sound like another one sided system

Reply
7
 

OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
