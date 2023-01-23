ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call

Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Comeback

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics

The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub

The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
The Spun

Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday.  It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if QB is available for NFL Championship

Could Jimmy Garoppolo be available for the NFC Championship? San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says it's unlikely. The 49ers head coach said Monday that he would "be very surprised if [Garoppolo] was out there this week." The comments came two days after Shanahan said (via ESPN) that the sidelined quarterback had an "outside chance" of being ready for the conference championship while adding "there'd be a better chance" for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if San Francisco makes the big game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Texas moves to No. 3, Iowa State to No. 5 as Big 12 dominates Top 25 And 1

The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy