Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl
Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
cedarblueprints.com
Is Georgia the next Alabama?
January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football
The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there.
Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest
Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus. Thomas is accused of ...
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"
ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested after fight with girlfriend over Instagram, report reveals
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog football player Rodarius “Rara” Jaiquan Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and domestic violence following an argument with his girlfriend. Police were dispatched to McWhorter Hall just before midnight on Sunday in reference to a loud argument in one...
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
UGA launching review of crash that killed football player, staffer, injured two others
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has announced they reviewing the circumstances surrounding a car crash that killed a football player and a team staffer. Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive National Championship win with a parade through downtown Athens.
sicemdawgs.com
Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
Look: Football World Reacts To Today's Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett, the two-time national champion quarterback, is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves. It was announced on Monday morning that Bennett is this year's Manning Award winner. The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is given to the nation's top ...
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say
A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks issues statement regarding fatal car accident
The aftermath of the car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have left many around the Bulldogs’ football program reeling. Eight days after the incident, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has spoken out about what’s next for the university.
All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family
Earlier this month, the University of Georgia Bulldogs claimed their second consecutive national college football championship. Uga, the school’s official mascot, is among the most recognizable faces in college football. However, the English Bulldog is just one in a long line of collegiate canines, a tradition spanning over 50 years. How One Family Claimed the Right […] The post All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family appeared first on DogTime.
The Citizen Online
UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek
It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Why we’re writing this story
Editor's note about new reporting on the Jan. 15 crash that killed a UGA football player and a staff member. AJC journalists are asking accountability questions about what happened before the accident
Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall
There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
Red and Black
Hilsman Middle School principal resigns
Cappy Douglass, principal of Hilsman Middle School on Gaines School Road, resigned on Monday, according to a letter sent by Douglass. In the letter, Douglass said she accepted a position closer to her home. Douglass highlighted many improvements in the school from the work of various leadership teams with designated...
