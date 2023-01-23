So then what's the point of playing for #1 seed in your conference during the regular season? Many Season Ticket holders who now have prayed sometimes years for the opportunity to be there for their team's Championship game will now be deprived of that chance. And for what? So some corporate crooks and political muckety mucks can get their freebies in a comfy site while the real home fans of their team are left only with the prospect of a lost game chance because they can't fly out the neutral site? Every team that makes it to be host of the championship game deserves to have their own fans in the stands, not a bunch of big game phoneys who never attended a regular season game. NFL, drop this insane idea, It's just a bad look, and not the right way to treat a team's REAL FANS.
stop it..quit messing with the games.. teams play for home field advantage...that's the point
If everyone would take 1 year away from the NFL it would cripple them.Same goes for the NHL the woke garbage is enough for me.Whats better making money from your loyal fans or going under by a bunch of freaks
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
