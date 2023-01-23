ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Deplorable Me
2d ago

Thank God Jerry Jones was wise enough to sink his teams future and fortune into Dak and Zeke !! Both looked to be worth every penny! Jj may be the richest loser on the face of the planet

Mary Stamper
2d ago

this was a game Cooper Rush could have won.he would have thrown the ball to the right place instead of focusing on Cee Dee .Dak will never take the Cowboys where they want to go

Kirk Schneider
2d ago

Cowboys have stuck by Dak and Zeke long enough. Time to move along. Jerry won't do that because he won't admit he made a mistake.

