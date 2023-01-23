here we go again betting against the Bengals. those computers have a virus and are SOOOOO WRONG. the Super Bowl is going to be the Cincinnati Bengals and the 49ers with the Bengals bringing the trophy back to Cincinnati. KC has very little chance of beating the Bengals. last year they should have won but this year there isn't a should about it they will win NO MATTER WHO THEY PLAY. the NFL poked the wrong Bengal tiger and it's very much going to backfire on them.
12 games in a row and yall still don't think this is a rematch against the 49ers and the chiefs why is everyone so against the 49ers
Glad the computer picked Buffalo and Dallas last week and I picked a cin sf Super Bowl
