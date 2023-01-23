That last play was bizarre. I think the 49ers played it perfectly. I don’t think they were expecting Zeke to get bull rushed. I think they were expecting the defender to go after the QB who would complete the pass like he did. This would allow a lateral to Zeke who would get behind the linemen and try to score.
Trying to fool that defense with the gadget play? Please any blind person 🧑🦯 could’ve seen what was going on! Just got beat by a way better team! 😎😎😎
Next season won’t be any different than the past 27 seasons. Same cowboys, different year!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Look: Jimmy Johnson Used 1 Word To Describe Cowboys' Final Play Sunday
NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Announcement
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Six Dallas Cowboys Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Dak Prescott’s breakup with girlfriend Natalie Buffett revealed after Cowboys season ends
Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision
Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
Time for Jerry Jones to fire Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and make this bold hire | Opinion
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 31