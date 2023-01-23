Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Impersonator Joseph Hall goes full Elvis on Channel 8’s ‘Midday’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s own Joseph Hall, a renowned Elvis impersonator, stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Tuesday to promote an upcoming show. Hall is performing on Feb. 4 for “Viva Lied Vegas,” a fundraiser at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The doors...
KETV.com
Omaha chefs named as semifinalists for the James Beard awards
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink. A chef at a popular pop-up dinner series in Omaha has been nominated for a national award. Kane Adkisson of kanō was named Wednesday as a semifinalist for the Emerging Chef Award as part of the 2023 James Beard Awards.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska spring game tickets to go on sale next week
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — Tickets for Nebraska football's annual Red-White Spring game will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
Omaha theatre community remembers dear and talented friend
On Jan. 19, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and the Omaha theatre community lost their dear friend, Megan Kuehler, who lost her battle to stage four colon cancer.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
fox42kptm.com
If today is Opposite Day, does that mean today is not Opposite Day? #NationalOppositeDay
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 25 marks National Opposite Day, a day that's only goal is to have fun, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. It is especially aimed at children, but it can also be useful for adults to break away from the wintertime blues. Some people celebrate the day on...
1011now.com
Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
fox42kptm.com
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's newest skyscraper will officially begin construction this week. According to Mutual of Omaha, the company will break ground on it's new 44-story headquarters on the east side of 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam streets this Wednesday, January 25 at 2 p.m. The 677-foot...
News Channel Nebraska
Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
fox42kptm.com
Yocal Omaha held event to promote a local business owner battling cancer
(Omaha, Neb.) — Monday night Yocal Omaha held an event at Deviled Egg Co. They typically hold an event at a locally owned business to help promote the location but this one was special. “Natural selection, and then I also got wind of what she was dealing with on...
WOWT
Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
doniphanherald.com
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
doniphanherald.com
Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot
OMAHA -- The picture of the flower girl and ring bearer hangs in the living room of the West Omaha home, right next to the TV. It serves a dual purpose. Newlyweds Tyler and Kristina Kanne love to look at it, and it’s proof that they really did walk up the aisle together in 1999, 23 years before they officially tied the knot.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?
Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
fox42kptm.com
Sarpy County Museum shows off renderings of new $15 million facility
SARPY COUNTY (KPTM) — The Sarpy County Museum is showing off the renderings of the new $15 million facility as they kick off a fundraising campaign, according to a press release from the museum. The new facility will be located at 90th Street and Highway 370 in central Sarpy...
1011now.com
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile. “Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with...
KETV.com
Woman injured in Omaha stabbing early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning. Omaha police found her stabbed in the neck and lower body near 22nd and Browne streets around 1 a.m. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. Officers believed the person who stabbed her was also...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
KETV.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
