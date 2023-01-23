ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha chefs named as semifinalists for the James Beard awards

OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink. A chef at a popular pop-up dinner series in Omaha has been nominated for a national award. Kane Adkisson of kanō was named Wednesday as a semifinalist for the Emerging Chef Award as part of the 2023 James Beard Awards.
Nebraska spring game tickets to go on sale next week

Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — Tickets for Nebraska football's annual Red-White Spring game will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's newest skyscraper will officially begin construction this week. According to Mutual of Omaha, the company will break ground on it's new 44-story headquarters on the east side of 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam streets this Wednesday, January 25 at 2 p.m. The 677-foot...
Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?

Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile. “Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with...
Woman injured in Omaha stabbing early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning. Omaha police found her stabbed in the neck and lower body near 22nd and Browne streets around 1 a.m. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. Officers believed the person who stabbed her was also...
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
