ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Responds to Covid Mask Concerns

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6jBQ_0kOCneCw00

As cruise lines have returned to normal operations, every health and safety decision faces intense scrutiny.

In some ways, the cruise lines had it easier when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dictated their health and safety procedures.

When that was happening, Royal Caribbean Group ( RCL ) - Get Free Report , Carnival Cruise Lines ( CCL ) - Get Free Report , and any other cruise operator sailing from U.S. ports had a convenient scapegoat for any policies passengers didn't like. It wasn't the cruise lines requiring vaccination, social distancing, and mask-wearing, it was the big bad U.S. government.

In July 2022, however, the CDC unexpectedly stopped regulating the cruise industry. That allowed every company to make its own decisions regarding covid-related policies and slowly, but steadily, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and the rest of the major cruise lines relaxed, then eliminated any specific health and safety rules that had been implemented.

The last of those to go involved crew members wearing masks. Now, that's optional for people working for Carnival or Royal Caribbean, which led to an interesting interaction between Carnival Loyalty Ambassador John Heald and a recent Carnival passenger on Heald's Facebook page.

It was a conversation that showed that, while many people welcome the relaxed rules, others have reactions that you may not expect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ND95d_0kOCneCw00

Image source: Carnival

Carnival Customer Questions Crew Mask Wearing

With masks being optional on ships, some crew members opt to wear them, and others choose not to. That's a practice that one Carnival passenger questioned Heald about, perhaps not in the way you would expect.

Heald: I remain unvaccinated, so this was our first no-restrictions Carnival cruise on Panorama. We both had no problems and did not exercise any extra precautions. Question though. Most staff were not masked but our wait team did and it made all of us at the table feel very uneasy like they were hiding something from us all.

The implication here is that the crew members were wearing masks because they were sick. That's something Heald shot down immediately in his response.

Mask wearing is recommended but not required for our crew. Some, OK, most decide not to wear one but some, like your waiter do. This protects them and makes sure they are able to continue to work and not have to be quarantined if they were sick...which I assure you they were not. Unless otherwise stated by the senior management mask wearing is as I said a personal choice.

Most Carnival Passengers Back the Policy

And, while the original question, which also included the line "Crew should not be allowed to wear masks. Period!" was an obvious attempt to launch a political debate, the hundreds of respondents did not take the bait.

"I’m 80% deaf and lip read But I’d never question anyone’s right to wear a mask or not ...it’s personal choice and perfectly acceptable and thanks Carnival for giving the staff free choice," wrote Mary Pailing.

That sentiment was repeated by Barbara Morrison Vanlandingham.

"We should all be able to do what we feel is best for ourselves. I chose to unmask but if others feel safer wearing one then I say wear it," she said.

Marsha Blalock pointed out another obvious reason for crew members wearing masks.

"As everyone else has said, it's a personal choice. Each person has their reasons, and it's understandable. We are also in the middle of cold/flu/covid season so protecting our ability to work and stay well or being protective of our loved ones is understandable," she said.

The reality is that health concerns aside, crew members -- especially those in positions that get tipped -- take a financial risk if they opt to not wear a mask. When a crew member gets covid, they're quarantined for a minimum of five days (pending negative tests).

That's five days isolated in a tiny cabin with little to do while you're not working (and making extra money through tips). Covid may not get talked about much by the cruise lines now that the CDC no longer monitors onboard levels, but it remains a factor with crew with infections still being an issue.

Mask-wearing may be an attempt to avoid illness, a desire to not infect guests, or likely some combination of two. It's not -- even in an industry with very little government oversight -- an attempt to keep sick crew members working.

Comments / 71

Mitch Cooley
2d ago

There is still, to this day, absolutely no double blind study that shows that the typical mask to have any appreciable effect in stopping the spread of Covid. Period. That being said everybody should have the freedom to wear one if that makes them feel safer. But they are wrong. It doesn't. Next topic.

Reply(10)
33
Amy Lammert
2d ago

I went on a carnival Cruise November 2022, and tested positive a few hours after we disembarked. there were relaxed guidelines, big crowds, but everybody was being cautious and I really didn't hear many people coughing or sneezing. We had a feeling it would happen, and it did. I'd still go on another one and not wear a mask. I was the only one out of a group of 10 that came down with it. We have friends that cruise several times a year, and they have been fine as well.

Reply(1)
16
Jeffro Bodine
2d ago

did a 7 day cruise last October (carnival) out of New Orleans. No mask at all and I am good with that. wife started feeling bad on the 9 hour drive home. a day or 2 later tested positive. a day or 2 later, felt fine. daughter and I both never felt ill. And that's even after being in a car for over 9 hours. freedom of choice. and it would be unfair to require the employees to mask up but nit passengers. If you want to wear one then do it. but don't force it on others.

Reply
10
Related
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Raising Two Key Prices (You Won't Like It)

The major cruise lines that operate out of the United States flag their ships in foreign countries. That allows them to avoid American labor laws, including paying a minimum wage. Cruise ship workers are not protected by U.S. laws that govern how many hours they can work or what they...
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change

Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Says She Was Raped on Cruise Ship, Then Contracted HIV

A woman claims she was raped by, and contracted HIV from, an art gallery employee aboard the Sky Princess cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises cruise line in January 2022. A lawsuit filed by the woman on Tuesday alleges that her attacker was at the time working for Park West Gallery, a suite of gallery spaces on a range of cruise ships owned and operated by the company that touts itself as “the world’s largest art dealer.” According to the suit, the plaintiff, a woman in her late twenties named pseudonymously as Jane Doe, was aboard the cruise liner...
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week

Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week. Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
92K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy