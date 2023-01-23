ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Nvidia May Have a New Golden Opportunity With ChatGPT

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0aQI_0kOCncRU00

Graphics card maker can hope for new revenue stream with trendy AI tool.

Nvidia may once again have a golden opportunity.

The semiconductor maker could be one of the big winners from the success of ChatGPT, the trendy new artificial intelligence tool that some see as the dawning of the golden age of AI.

ChatGPT recalls the cryptocurrency mining prompt which had been very lucrative for Nvidia and its Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)-- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. These GPUs are obviously in competition with those of AMD.

Mining is the process of creating cryptocurrency using your computer. But generating cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) involves complex problem solving and/or computation, which only very powerful processors can do. Since a GPU also consists of a powerful processor, as a result it can be used for cryptocurrency mining, and this process is called graphics card mining.

Between $3 and $11 Billion in Revenue

So when cryptocurrency prices skyrocket like in 2021, miners around the globe rush to buy GPUs made by Nvidia and AMD ( AMD ) - Get Free Report . But conversely when cryptocurrency prices fall as has been the case since 2022, GPU prices also collapse with a huge impact on the revenues of semiconductor manufacturers.

This is what Nvidia ( NVDA ) - Get Free Report has been experiencing for several months. But ChatGPT could be a game changer. Nvidia, analysts believe, will take advantage of its position as market leader in graphics processors specific to complex computing tasks needed to power AI applications.

ChatGPT is a conversational robot with which humans can converse in natural language. Created by Open AI, it has become the buzz tool in the tech circles since it was launched on Nov. 30.

The more companies and consumers will use these AI applications, especially ChatGPT, the more the demand for Nvidia GPUs computing will increase. Indeed, heavy use of ChatGPT will require more computing power to provide responses to user requests.

"We believe Nvidia has in ChatGPT a potentially meaningful compute demand driver," Citigroup analyst Atif Malik wrote in a recent research note.

The analyst indicates that rapid growth of ChatGPT could result in sales of between $3 billion and $11 billion for Nvidia over one year.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo analysts also share this optimism. For them, Nvidia is one of the companies best positioned to take advantage of the success of AI and more particularly of its great needs in computing power.

Stock Is Up 22% This Year

Nvidia shares are up 22.06% since the beginning of 2023 after having a nightmarish 2022.

GPUs have become essential for processing huge datasets and extracting insights quickly and efficiently. Indeed, traditional analytical systems are not able to ingest millions of records per second. A GPU and can perform specific tasks very quickly.

In less than two months, the ChatGPT chatbot has been a dazzling success. From academics to techies to the general public, the artificial intelligence of the ChatGPT tool blows minds.

ChatGPT stands for "generative pretrained transformer." It is a conversational robot with which humans will be able to converse in natural language.

What is innovative is the fact that this artificial-intelligence interface is perfectly at ease in a conversational mode: You can ask a lot of questions one after the other and expect clear answers.

It is a generalist robot: You can ask ChatGPT to write a film script, the plan for a thesis, or computer code. The most impressive thing, according to AI experts, is the fact that ChatGPT provides its answers both quickly and without any access to the internet.

One of ChatGPT's skills is considered particularly innovative: the robot's ability to break down a complex task into several small elementary tasks, as a computer program would do, to facilitate solutions for human users.

Microsoft ( MSFT ) - Get Free Report wants to introduce ChatGPT into its Azure cloud services. A sign that the software giant is pinning a lot of hope on this chatbot, it has just announced an additional "multibillion dollar" investment in OpenAI.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia Stocks Jump on Monday

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

AMD Loses a Buy Rating, Thanks to a Terrible PC Market

A previously bullish analyst pulled his buy rating, as demand for PCs tumbles. Weak retail pricing for AMD chips could put pressure on the company's gross margin. Server-chip sales should be strong for AMD, but the PC business is going to drag down the company's results. You’re reading a free...
via.news

NVIDIA Stock Is 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose by a staggering 22.26% in 10 sessions from $156.28 at 2023-01-09, to $191.07 at 14:42 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers

Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding. Additionally, the company has made promising strides in 2023 toward boosting iPhone profits and diversifying revenue. You’re reading a free...
investing.com

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel

Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
msn.com

Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings

Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Zacks.com

Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beats: Tesla (TSLA), IBM and ServiceNow (NOW)

MSFT - Free Report) earnings and continued uncertainty regarding an economic recession, etc. kept market participants from running up higher. After all, with the Nasdaq +9% and the Russell 2000 +8% year to date, the lat thing investors want to do after 2022 is get too far ahead of themselves.
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks higher as big earnings week begins

U.S. stocks gained Monday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move before officials meet later this month. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped about 250 points, or 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq...
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
92K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy