Orange County, FL

click orlando

51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
DELAND, FL
1 dead, 2 injured as fatal crash closes Poinciana Boulevard in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of a roadway in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on South Poinciana Boulevard, north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Maitland police patrol car involved in crash on SR-414, troopers say

APOPKA, Fla. – A Maitland police officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Apopka, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on eastbound State Road 414 at mile marker 9. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for...
APOPKA, FL
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Deltona man arrested in Maitland robbery investigation after pursuit ends on I-4 ramp, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery investigation in Maitland, according to the police department. Ethan Hunter Harris, 18, was booked at the Orange County Jail, records show. Harris was arrested following a scene on the eastbound Interstate 4 on-ramp from Maitland Boulevard in what police said involved a pursuit and left no injuries to report.
DELTONA, FL
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
Man found shot, killed outside Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed outside an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the police department. Officers said they responded to Hudson Apartments, at 528 S. Kirkman Road, shortly before noon. Upon arrival, police said they found a man who had been fatally shot.
ORLANDO, FL
Longwood man accused of attacking homeless woman he invited to live with him

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Saturday after attacking a homeless woman whom he had invited to live with him, according to the police department. Officers said 48-year-old Michael Guidry of Longwood had invited the victim to live with him about two weeks prior after finding out she was homeless so that he could be a “good person.”
LONGWOOD, FL
3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says

BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police said the man...
ORLANDO, FL

