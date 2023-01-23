Read full article on original website
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
1 dead, 2 injured as fatal crash closes Poinciana Boulevard in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of a roadway in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on South Poinciana Boulevard, north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal...
Maitland police patrol car involved in crash on SR-414, troopers say
APOPKA, Fla. – A Maitland police officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Apopka, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on eastbound State Road 414 at mile marker 9. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for...
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
1 killed, 1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Brevard County deputies, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for narcotics trafficking, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. At the scene, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the search warrant was...
Deltona man arrested in Maitland robbery investigation after pursuit ends on I-4 ramp, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery investigation in Maitland, according to the police department. Ethan Hunter Harris, 18, was booked at the Orange County Jail, records show. Harris was arrested following a scene on the eastbound Interstate 4 on-ramp from Maitland Boulevard in what police said involved a pursuit and left no injuries to report.
Daytona Beach sergeant credited with crisis negotiations in hospital shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police in Daytona Beach said that on Saturday, Ellen Gilland, 76, shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room and wouldn’t come out. Police then sent their negotiation team in. Sgt. Robert Ransom had just recently retired from the department’s crisis...
1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger...
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
‘Heart shattering:’ Families of late tow truck drivers spread awareness about Florida’s Move Over law
ORLANDO, Fla. – Family members of tow truck drivers killed in crashes where drivers failed to move over are helping spread awareness for the Florida law requiring drivers to move over for stopped vehicles on the roadside helping drivers or providing services. “Everyone knows to move over. If you...
Man found shot, killed outside Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed outside an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the police department. Officers said they responded to Hudson Apartments, at 528 S. Kirkman Road, shortly before noon. Upon arrival, police said they found a man who had been fatally shot.
Longwood man accused of attacking homeless woman he invited to live with him
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Saturday after attacking a homeless woman whom he had invited to live with him, according to the police department. Officers said 48-year-old Michael Guidry of Longwood had invited the victim to live with him about two weeks prior after finding out she was homeless so that he could be a “good person.”
WATCH: Daytona Beach police negotiate with woman accused of killing terminally ill husband in hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police released a portion of body-camera video on Monday, showing officers attempting to negotiate with a woman after they say she shot and killed her terminally-ill husband in a hospital room. Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Cooler...
3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says
BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
Man injured in shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday at an Orlando motel, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said the man was shot just before 11:30 p.m. at the Howard Vernon Motel on Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police said the man...
Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County shooting, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after a shooting that seriously hurt another person, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened on Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee on Sunday. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the...
Man set fire to own condo in Longwood community as ‘act of revenge’ against HOA, affidavit shows
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of setting his own condo on fire at a Longwood gated community is now facing an arson charge, according to an arrest affidavit. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front |...
Man accused of torching Longwood condo for ‘revenge’ on HOA owed $29K in dues dispute, records show
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County man accused of burning down his condo as “revenge” against his homeowners’ association owed nearly $29,000 in unpaid dues and other costs to the HOA, court records show. Marc Lane Hermann, 53, was arrested Monday on four counts of...
