ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Yardbarker

"He showed in 2022 what he thinks about me" - Djokovic reacts to De Minaur comments

When Novak Djokovic fought the fight to play at the Australian Open last year, Alex de Minaur wasn't one of the players supporting him. Last year, Djokovic's participation was one of the main talking points, and while some supported his stance, others focused more on tennis and one of those was also De Minaur. Back then, the Australian said that the situation “taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors”, as he added:
Clayton News Daily

Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia

Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
atptour.com

Peaking Djokovic Meets Rublev In Australian Open QFs

With Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov already through to the Australian Open semi-finals, four men will bid to join them from the bottom half of the draw on Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title when he faces Andrey Rublev in...
Yardbarker

Djokovic thrashes De Minaur to advance to 4th consecutive quarterfinal at Australian Open

It's never easy to play an Australian at the first major of the season in Melbourne, but Novak Djokovic showed that it doesn't make him any problems. The 35-year-old Serbian took on the 22nd-seeded Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. The Australian was confident ahead of their meeting, but soon the 21-time Grand Slam champion showed him a few reasons why everyone fears him on the Rod Laver Arena.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rybakina tops Azarenka to make Australian Open women's final

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached her second final in the past three Grand Slam tournaments by beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Australian Open on Thursday. Rybakina added to what already was an impressive run through a string of top opponents....
The Spun

Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident

Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
OHIO STATE
atptour.com

Kyrgios Targets Indian Wells Return After Surgery

Nick Kyrgios plans to return to ATP Tour action at March’s BNP Paribas Open after his manager Daniel Horsfall confirmed a positive outcome to the Australian star’s knee surgery. “The surgery was a great success,” Horsfall told Australian newspapers The Herald and The Age after Kyrgios had an...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

2023 Qatar Open Doha ATP Entry List - Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev & more

The 2023 Qatar Open will be held in Doha from February 20 - 26 and the entry list is full of star players. Rafael Nadal leads the entry list for this ATP 250 event, but after the first major of the season, the Spaniard announced that he will be out for 6-8 weeks, and most likely, he will not compete at the 2023 Qatar Open. Although having the 22-time Grand Slam champion is something that every event wishes for, even without Nadal, the tournament should be a spectacle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy