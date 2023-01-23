Read full article on original website
Georgia officials: Poll vindicates state’s election efforts
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials say a new post-election survey vindicates changes to Georgia’s voting law. The survey — a poll of 1,253 registered Georgia voters who voted in the 2022 midterm election — found that an overwhelming majority (98.9%) reported no issues casting a ballot. "Georgia voters found the 2022 election to be safe, secure, and accessible," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. "The data...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes
ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
Poll: Kemp’s approval rating at record high ahead of State of the State address
As Governor Brian Kemp prepares to deliver his first State of the State address since his reelection, a new poll from The Atlanta Journal Constitution underscores that he has “never been stronger.”. Gov. Kemp’s approval rating now sits at a “record high, and most Georgians say the state is...
Special election set after long-serving lawmaker resigns from Georgia House
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
Washington Examiner
Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks
A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
claytoncrescent.org
Glanton resigns from Ga. House 75
Rep. Mike Glanton has resigned from the Georgia House. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a call to add the District 75 seat to the March 21 special election ballot:. A source told The Clayton Crescent last week that Glanton was going to resign due to health issues. Rep. Yasmin Neal was unable to confirm Glanton’s status this morning but Glanton had missed a number of votes last session.
Lawmakers: New bill addressing antisemitism filed in Georgia Legislature on Day 5
A new bill would create a state definition of antisemitism in Georgia and will potentially aid in hate crime prosecutions. House Bill 30 will align Georgia’s definition of antisemitism with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition. The expansive definition includes harming Jewish people, negative stereotypes, denying the Holocaust,...
New blood at the state Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut'
As new leadership and a slew of freshman lawmakers set out to make their mark under the Gold Dome this session, changes from last year’s “brain drain’” are unfolding at the Capitol. Much of the changeover at the Capitol is due to lawmakers either retiring or...
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents
Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
School choice legislation is likely from Georgia lawmakers this session
(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers are almost certain to discuss school funding and even school choice legislation during this year’s legislative session. “I think we’re going to have a very robust discussion when it comes to school funding, when it comes to vouchers and other issues that come before us,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said during a press conference this week. “I believe we have … a very diverse state when it comes to education funding, whether you’re from rural Georgia, or whether you’re from urban Georgia, and how funding impacts us all and comes into this equation.”
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
Violence over police training center tests Georgia’s political leaders
Georgia’s most prominent political leaders condemned the violent protest that roiled downtown Atlanta following the shoo...
AOL Corp
Georgia officer admits to using ‘derogatory racial term’ 10 years ago, gets suspended
Maj. Patrick Bonito acknowledged that when he was a sergeant, he made a statement that included an inappropriate racial term “not directed toward any employee.”. A Georgia police officer who acknowledged using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” a decade ago was suspended on Thursday. Maj. Patrick Bonito...
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
weisradio.com
New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
On Common Ground News
Georgia DHS receives approval to renew simplified process for seniors applying for SNAP
ATLANTA– Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Repealing Georgia's CON requirement will improve healthcare, panel says
(The Center Square) — When Katie Chubb wanted to open a new birthing center in Augusta, she wasn't surprised the local community would support the new service. Rather, it was who opposed it: three local hospitals. To open her center, she needed a so-called certificate of need, state approval...
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
