Georgia State

The Center Square

Georgia officials: Poll vindicates state’s election efforts

(The Center Square) — Georgia officials say a new post-election survey vindicates changes to Georgia’s voting law. The survey — a poll of 1,253 registered Georgia voters who voted in the 2022 midterm election — found that an overwhelming majority (98.9%) reported no issues casting a ballot. "Georgia voters found the 2022 election to be safe, secure, and accessible," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. "The data...
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes

ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
Washington Examiner

Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks

A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
claytoncrescent.org

Glanton resigns from Ga. House 75

Rep. Mike Glanton has resigned from the Georgia House. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a call to add the District 75 seat to the March 21 special election ballot:. A source told The Clayton Crescent last week that Glanton was going to resign due to health issues. Rep. Yasmin Neal was unable to confirm Glanton’s status this morning but Glanton had missed a number of votes last session.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: New bill addressing antisemitism filed in Georgia Legislature on Day 5

A new bill would create a state definition of antisemitism in Georgia and will potentially aid in hate crime prosecutions. House Bill 30 will align Georgia’s definition of antisemitism with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition. The expansive definition includes harming Jewish people, negative stereotypes, denying the Holocaust,...
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents

Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
The Citizen Online

School choice legislation is likely from Georgia lawmakers this session

(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers are almost certain to discuss school funding and even school choice legislation during this year’s legislative session. “I think we’re going to have a very robust discussion when it comes to school funding, when it comes to vouchers and other issues that come before us,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said during a press conference this week. “I believe we have … a very diverse state when it comes to education funding, whether you’re from rural Georgia, or whether you’re from urban Georgia, and how funding impacts us all and comes into this equation.”
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

Georgia DHS receives approval to renew simplified process for seniors applying for SNAP

ATLANTA– Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
