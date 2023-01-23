Read full article on original website
Obituary: Dustin Wayne Herndon
Dustin Wayne Herndon, 31, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1991, in Batesville, AR to Brent and Dianne Herndon. He was an operator for Trash Truckin’. Dustin enjoyed time spent with his family. He also enjoyed music, cars, technology, and shopping.
Obituary: Demarius Brown
Demarius Brown, 23, of Batesville passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Cave City. He was born May 19, 1999, in Batesville to Daris and Shan Brown and LaTonia and Marcus Nelson. He was a mechanic for the U.S. Army and a graduate of the Batesville High School Class of 2017. He loved playing football and baseball. He enjoyed working out and desired to be a cattle farmer. Demarius loved the time spent with his daughter, Matea Brown.
Obituary: Elton Dean Hall
Elton Dean Hall, 87, died Sunday morning at the Mountain View hospital after a brief illness. Dean was born March 27, 1935, in Pleasant Grove, Arkansas to Bernice & Harvey Oliver Hall. At the age of 14, his father died and he became the man of the house, helping to raise his four younger siblings, Joy, Terry, Gary and Gail. After graduating high school at Pleasant Grove, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jean Ward on April 26, 1953, in Mountain View, AR. They were married for nearly 70 years. Dean served in the Air Force and then worked for over 20 years for Santa Fe Railroad in Lawrence, KS until 1980. After retiring, Dean and Doris moved back home to Arkansas and raised chickens. He served three terms as Stone County Judge and multiple terms as Justice of the Peace. He also worked for many years at the Pleasant Grove Water Department and volunteered for numerous community service projects.
Obituary: Jerry Williams
Jerry Williams, 67, of Cave City, Arkansas passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born January 6, 1956, in Bremen, Indiana to Eddy Franklin Williams and Avis Faye (Richardson) Williams. Jerry loved nature and he taught his family to enjoy nature. He enjoyed going fishing, and hunting, and was...
Obituary: Faithlynn Rose Croney
Faithlynn Rose Croney, 1 year-8 months-27 days old, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away January 23rd, 2023, in Little Rocky, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27th, 2021, in Batesville, Arkansas to Chester Wayne Croney Jr. and Shania Lynn Sisco Croney. Faithlynn was a ray of...
Obituary: Judy Sharon McKenzie Jaeger
Judy Sharon McKenzie Jaeger, 83, of Batesville went to be with her Savior on Monday, January 23, 2023. Judy was born in Waterford, MS on June 2, 1939, to Charles A. and Myrtle “Gertrude” Smith McKenzie. She was an avid traveler and saw many countries with her husband...
Obituary: Nora Elizabeth Brooks
Nora Elizabeth Brooks, 74, of Locust Grove passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Baptist Hospital. She was born August 9, 1948, in Batesville, Arkansas to Harry J and Frances Pauline Fulbright. She married Johnny Brooks on June 20, 1969. She was a business owner of three Merle Norman stores and adopted many animals that needed a home throughout her life. She was a member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Obituary: Richard Wilkins
On January 17, 2023, Richard Wilkins, 75, of Mountain View, Arkansas, took his last breath on this Earth and passed on to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, while surrounded by family. Rick was born January 1, 1948, to William and Mildred Wilkins in Jonesboro Arkansas. After serving his...
Obituary: Oneida (Hicks) Chapman
Oneida (Hicks) Chapman of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Newport, departed this life on January 21, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born November 16, 1923, in Bald Knob, the only child of Herbert and Pearl (Roasseau) Hicks. Oneida graduated from Tuckerman High School, where she was the...
Obituary: Jeffery William Beck
Jeffery William Beck, 58, of Mt Pleasant, AR died peacefully on January 23, 2023, in Batesville AR, with loved ones at his side. Per his wishes, no services will be held and he will be later laid at rest next to his father in Melbourne Arkansas. Although his life span...
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
Cave City mayor completes League certification program
Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson has achieved Level II status as a Certified Municipal Official and has completed his yearly continuing education courses, according to the Arkansas Municipal League. As a City Council member in 2012, he was among the league’s inaugural class of Level I graduates through the league’s...
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Kenny Pitcher for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Kenny Pitcher (pictured with Citizens Bank’s Ashley Engles), a skilled maintenance employee at the Batesville School District, was named Monday to receive the January “Citizens Bank Above & Beyond Award.”. Being a team player with an ambition to bring his best on and off the clock, Pitcher’s colleagues...
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
Arrests made in connection with 2022 murder of Fulton County Sheriff’s Department employee
Two arrests have been made in the 2022 murder of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Department employee. According to the Region 8 Newsdesk, Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith confirmed on Tuesday the arrests of two men in connection with the July 2022 death of Kristy Taylor, 57. Smith said investigators...
