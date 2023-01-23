Read full article on original website
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
'Heartbroken and saddened': Columbus leaders react to video showing death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders expressed disgust Friday evening after the city of Memphis released video showing a man being fatally beaten by five officers earlier this month. The video shows police beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7. Nichols' family and lawyers likened the...
Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
Columbus Zoo closes due to winter weather hitting central Ohio
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced it is closed on Wednesday due to the heavy snow/rain mix hitting central Ohio. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said.
94th Aero Squadron Restaurant to close in June after more than 40 years in business
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, a restaurant known for its historic relics and view of incoming and departing air traffic at Port Columbus Airport, will permanently close its doors in June after being in business since 1980. The owners of the aviation-themed restaurant in Columbus announced that...
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
Columbus launches Regional Crime Gun and Intelligence Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Of the 12 homicides so far this year, Columbus police said on Thursday that two involved guns in the hands of teens. They also add 60 guns have been seized so far this year. “These stolen guns ending up in the wrong hands,” said Columbus Mayor...
Columbus City Schools, other districts close due to snow, winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools and several other districts have canceled classes Wednesday as winter weather hits central Ohio. To see an updated list of school closings, click here. The winter weather system started just after midnight Wednesday and will continue into the morning commute. By the mid-morning...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
After-school enrichment program providing kids with safe environment in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every day after school, some Columbus City School students walk back into a building — not for class but for an after-school enrichment program. And so does sixth grade student Stephon Gardner. "I would recommend coming here,” he said. He enjoys playing video games...
Columbus man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 31-year-old Simeon Kai Turner is facing one count of rape. The incident reportedly happened Sept. 4, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000...
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
Asian American community leader in Columbus reflects on lives lost in California
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of miles away from Monterey Park, California, pain and heartache are felt by many Asian Americans in Columbus, Ohio. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Huu Can Tran was the gunman that opened fire at a Southern California ballroom dance studio and killed 10 people and injured another 10.
Authorities ID man found dead near Hilliard as missing person from Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead near Hilliard on Tuesday afternoon as a missing man from Maryland. Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police were searching in the area of 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m. for a missing person.
2 accused of stealing tires from Chillicothe car dealership
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two people are facing charges for allegedly stealing spare tires off vehicles at a Chillicothe car dealership. “They were on the lot for over an hour-and-a-half, two hours,” Charlie Vest, IT Director for Herrnstein Automotive said. “It was very organized how they did it.”
14-year-old charged with murder in south Columbus McDonald's shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old accused of killing a man outside a southside McDonald’s earlier this month is now in custody. The Columbus Division of Police said Eric Lanning was arrested when he surrendered at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday night. Lanning is charged with...
