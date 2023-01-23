ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
Columbus Zoo closes due to winter weather hitting central Ohio

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced it is closed on Wednesday due to the heavy snow/rain mix hitting central Ohio. “The safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority. Please know that the animals continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care and Facilities teams,” the zoo said.
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
Columbus City Schools, other districts close due to snow, winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools and several other districts have canceled classes Wednesday as winter weather hits central Ohio. To see an updated list of school closings, click here. The winter weather system started just after midnight Wednesday and will continue into the morning commute. By the mid-morning...
Columbus man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 31-year-old Simeon Kai Turner is facing one count of rape. The incident reportedly happened Sept. 4, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000...
Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
2 accused of stealing tires from Chillicothe car dealership

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two people are facing charges for allegedly stealing spare tires off vehicles at a Chillicothe car dealership. “They were on the lot for over an hour-and-a-half, two hours,” Charlie Vest, IT Director for Herrnstein Automotive said. “It was very organized how they did it.”
