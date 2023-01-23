ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico's history chronicled in library records

By Sarah Jones
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 2 days ago

In January 1912 New Mexico became the 47 th state admitted to the Union. This was after a long fought battle. In 1850 we were relegated to territorial status which meant we had governors and other government officials appointed to us by Washington, D.C. to rule us. This was similar to what we knew in the past with Mexican civil rule or even that of colonial rule. Spain had appointed us Spanish governors before as well. Even though we were part of the U.S. the wait for statehood took decades.

There were disputes regarding a state constitution, boundaries, slavery, and the people prevented movement towards statehood. The people of the state played an important role in this. The Apache and the Navajo resisted the colonial efforts of the U.S. as they had those of Spain and Mexico. After three decades of bloodshed, the resistance finally ended with the surrender of Geronimo, chief of the Chiricahua Apaches, in 1886. Once the natives were suppressed the population of New Mexico expanded.  Americans traveling along the Santa Fe Trail from Missouri to New Mexico wrote reports that, in effect, deemed New Mexicans unworthy of statehood. From the U.S. perspective, the Mexican people of New Mexico — who were mixed Spanish and Native American, plus Roman Catholic — and the so called savage Native peoples of mixed backgrounds could never assimilate.

There were many factors that went into the long process. Slavery there was a storm brewing in the East over the question of slavery and states’ rights. The North wanted to abolish the abhorrent institution of enslaving Black people, while the South wanted to protect what was perceived to be a cultural heritage and economy worth fighting for. As Manifest Destiny drove the borders of the U.S. further and further west, both sides vied for territories to strengthen their political and demographic land base.

It was not just the Mexicans or Native peoples who were causing unrest. American, British and Irish businessmen, land speculators and lawyers with names such as Thomas Catron, John Tunstall and James Dolan created stresses and anxiety over access to land and range wars, with local battles igniting in places like Lincoln and Colfax counties. The Wild West had arrived, and it was brought by Americans. Hispanos were cut out of business and ranching to such a criminal degree that vigilante justice came in the form of Las Gorras Blancas in San Miguel County in the 1880s.

Our multiple attempts at statehood culminated in 1912, when President William Howard Taft signed the documents recognizing statehood. New Mexicans were granted citizenship and the right to vote. Yet, it would be years before Native Americans and women could vote and participate in our democracy.

This is just a very brief overview of our road to statehood. New Mexico has such a colorful history. If you want to learn more about our history, the Lincoln county wars, the Carlsbad Caverns, or other history stop by the library. We have a whole New Mexico section featuring nonfiction and fiction titles alike. We even have New Mexico authors marked throughout the library. We even have Carlsbad archival jewels you can come view at the library. Some of the items are so rare and old we do not allow checkout on them. If you can’t make it down to the library make sure to go online and view our digital archive that features local items and New Mexico authors from all of the state.

