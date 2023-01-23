Read full article on original website
FourKites Launches Data Connector to Help Businesses Maximise the Power of Supply Chain Data
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced the launch of Data Connector, an offering that allows customers to automatically access and leverage FourKites data directly within their existing business intelligence tool. By making supply chain data more accessible than ever before, Data Connector will help leaders across organisations access valuable insights to mitigate disruptions and expedite decision-making. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005129/en/ FourKites launches Data Connector to help businesses maximise the power of supply chain data (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Automation Technologies Built to Serve New “iGeneration” of Workers
Lucas Systems rolled out new warehouse technology services to better support a Generation Z workforce. “These are all signs that tomorrow’s warehouses will need to operate differently than they do today,” says Lucas Systems CMO Ken Ramoutar. “Gen Z workers expect to use modern technologies like they use at home. Handheld and personalized, tech must be easy to use and must help them save time and mitigate exertion.”
Applied AI Isn't the Future; It's the Present
Instead of giving in to fear, we need to look at how applied AI can help us.
Wireless electronics can power trillions of IoT sensors. Here's how
How great it would have been if your smartphone, laptop, car, and home appliances could interact and share information with one another all the time —- to make your life more comfortable and easy-going. This exciting possibility can be turned into reality via the Internet of Things (IoT), a...
New waters_connect System Monitoring Software Maximizes Productivity with Real-Time, Cloud-Native Lab Management
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced waters_connect™ System Monitoring, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters™ Empower™ Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/ The waters_connect System Monitoring app is the only cloud-native software application that enables real-time monitoring of all chromatography instruments controlled by Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
3 areas where tech tools are transforming the CFO’s job
The use of tech software in everyday finance tasks is growing. So, how will it advance this year?. Christina Melas-Kyriazi is a partner at Bain Capital Ventures investing in early-stage fintech, commerce, and application software companies. I had a chat with Melas-Kyriazi who has insight into tech trends. “It’s a...
thefastmode.com
SFR to Develop its 5G SA Core Network & Deploy & Resell 5G Private Networks with Nokia
SFR is to develop its 5G SA core network, and deploy and resell 5G private wireless networks with Nokia, a leading-edge communications solutions provider. As part of its ongoing 5G deployment, SFR has signed a strategic partnership with Nokia for the supply and integration of its cloud-native 5G SA core. This 5G network core will be deployed in 2023 and will enable SFR to provide its enterprise and consumer customers with ultra-low latency 5G advanced services.
TechCrunch
Crowdbotics raises $40M to help devs build apps from modular code
Kulkarni founded Crowdbotics in 2017 after launching LeadGenius, which used AI to crawl the web and discover sales leads. With Crowdbotics, he sought to create a catalog of reusable modules of code to simplify the process of planning and deploying software. “Because up to 80% of requirements are similar between...
aiexpress.io
Which cloud workloads are right for repatriation?
Cloud repatriation could also be a delicate and polarizing subject for some, nevertheless it actually must be simply one other architectural possibility. Once I say that some workloads ought to return to the info heart, I’m not pushing again on cloud computing. That is about merely discovering extra optimized platforms for sure forms of purposes and knowledge units primarily based on adjustments on expertise and market. The target is to carry extra worth again to the enterprise.
CoinTelegraph
Smart contracts to power day-to-day Web3 company operations
Web3 firm MetisDAO Foundation launched Koris, a smart contract-based platform that allows decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to operate and manage communities through an end-to-end operational infrastructure. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the company said that Koris aims to turn DAOs into DACs, or “decentralized autonomous companies,” by providing an...
TechRadar
Taking the management costs out of network latency
The world today is a complex, non-uniform tapestry of regulations, compliance laws and privacy (opens in new tab) restrictions designed to protect society and humanity in different cultures. Multinational enterprises spend enormous amounts of time and money legally navigating this mesh of rules to do business globally. About the author.
Five9 Named a Leader in the 2023 Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center
SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Five9 Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005183/en/ Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2023
TurnOnGreen’s Subsidiary Digital Power Corporation Completes Development of Product to Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Crave InfoTech Launches White Paper on SAP BTP as an Intelligent Platform
Crave InfoTech has launched a white paper on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) titled ‘Future of platform-driven intelligent enterprise computing’ which uncovers the top benefits of an intelligent platform (SAP BTP) amplified by the right extensions/products, a clean core, and user-centric Workflows. Crave InfoTech has been a long...
TechRadar
AWS is spending $35 billion on one of its most troubled US cloud regions
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed plans to invest $35 billion in the US state of Virginia to expand its operations between now and 2040. Virginia is home to the company’s US-EAST-1 region, which has suffered significant outages and other issues in recent years, leading some to cite it as a major cause for concern in Amazon’s ability to handle crises.
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
foodlogistics.com
Jungheinrich to Expand Warehouse Automation with Storage Solutions’ Acquisition
Jungheinrich AG acquired Storage Solutions to gain enhanced access to the U.S. warehousing and automation market. “The acquisition of Storage Solutions is an important step in the implementation of our 2025+ strategy. It is an excellent opportunity to expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and adds a strong strategic platform for growth in warehouse automation across the region. Storage Solutions is a well-established and successful business with an attractive customer base and an excellent management team. We see great opportunities in combining the warehouse and automation capabilities of both parties to the benefit of customers in the U.S. as well as our European customers with operations in North America,” says Dr. Lars Brzoska, CEO of Jungheinrich.
This One Factor Could Make You Switch Your Phone to 5G
The reality of 5G hasn't matched the hype that built it up so far, and Verizon is paying the price.
