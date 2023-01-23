Jungheinrich AG acquired Storage Solutions to gain enhanced access to the U.S. warehousing and automation market. “The acquisition of Storage Solutions is an important step in the implementation of our 2025+ strategy. It is an excellent opportunity to expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and adds a strong strategic platform for growth in warehouse automation across the region. Storage Solutions is a well-established and successful business with an attractive customer base and an excellent management team. We see great opportunities in combining the warehouse and automation capabilities of both parties to the benefit of customers in the U.S. as well as our European customers with operations in North America,” says Dr. Lars Brzoska, CEO of Jungheinrich.

