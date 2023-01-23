Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for an end to the requirement that juries must reach a unanimous vote to apply the death penalty. Speaking to the Florida Sheriff’s Association on Monday, the Republican presidential hopeful instead advocated for allowing juries to administer capital punishment by “supermajority.” “Maybe eight of 12 have to agree or something,” DeSantis said. “But we can’t be in a situation where one person can just derail this.” His call for supermajorities came as he reportedly discussed his disappointment that the Parkland school shooter was given life in prison instead of the death penalty last October. DeSantis bemoaned a single juror’s “idiosyncratic” view of the trial in stopping the killer from being executed, though in actuality three of the 12 jurors voted against the death penalty.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO