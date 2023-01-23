ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Justice Rivera
2d ago

The governor needs to stay out of the legal system hes not a judge he needs to stay out of the education system as well

Tedderman johns
2d ago

This was literally just decided by the Florida Supreme Court a few years ago. DeSatan may have even been Governor when the ruling came down. But here we are, it's the Monday of a new week and DeFascist has to have another bogeyman to trot out to keep the gullible and feeble minded in constant fear.

Tedderman johns
2d ago

We have a situation where the Justices DeSantis appointed will likely do as he wants so the pro-life governor can sign more death warrants. He's apparently mentioned to some of his inner circle he's not signing as many death warrants as Texas Governor Abbott. He fears this will make him look weak to the other pro-lifers who support the death penalty.

floridianpress.com

DeSantis Dismisses 'Woke' State Attorney's Request to Get Job Reinstated

Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court ruled to uphold Gov. DeSantis’s suspension of Warren for...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

DeSantis Wants to Do Away With Key Death Penalty Rule

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for an end to the requirement that juries must reach a unanimous vote to apply the death penalty. Speaking to the Florida Sheriff’s Association on Monday, the Republican presidential hopeful instead advocated for allowing juries to administer capital punishment by “supermajority.” “Maybe eight of 12 have to agree or something,” DeSantis said. “But we can’t be in a situation where one person can just derail this.” His call for supermajorities came as he reportedly discussed his disappointment that the Parkland school shooter was given life in prison instead of the death penalty last October. DeSantis bemoaned a single juror’s “idiosyncratic” view of the trial in stopping the killer from being executed, though in actuality three of the 12 jurors voted against the death penalty.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political “operative” in leadership role

Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he wants the Florida Legislature to change the state law that requires a unanimous jury to impose a death sentence. Speaking at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in St. Johns County, the governor noted that mass shooter Nikolas Cruz — who killed 17 students and staff at […] The post Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots

Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida runs up tab in Medicaid transgender case

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has authorized more than $1.3 million for legal and expert-witness fees in the state’s effort to ban Medicaid coverage of treatments for transgender people, a review of state records by The News Service of Florida shows. The Agency for...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida bill aims to ban ‘gay/trans panic defense’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is reintroducing a bill for the third year in a row. It would ban Florida attorneys from using what’s known as the “gay/trans panic defense.” “I think we’re living in a time where people think things like this don’t happen, but they do in fact happen,” said Leader […]
FLORIDA STATE

