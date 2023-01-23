The governor needs to stay out of the legal system hes not a judge he needs to stay out of the education system as well
This was literally just decided by the Florida Supreme Court a few years ago. DeSatan may have even been Governor when the ruling came down. But here we are, it's the Monday of a new week and DeFascist has to have another bogeyman to trot out to keep the gullible and feeble minded in constant fear.
We have a situation where the Justices DeSantis appointed will likely do as he wants so the pro-life governor can sign more death warrants. He's apparently mentioned to some of his inner circle he's not signing as many death warrants as Texas Governor Abbott. He fears this will make him look weak to the other pro-lifers who support the death penalty.
Comments / 65