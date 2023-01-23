ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

Moses Lake police catch another catalytic converter thief

MOSES LAKE — Emphasis patrols by Moses Lake police continue to pay off as another person was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers and detectives were conducting an emphasis patrol Monday night when they observed a man underneath a pickup truck in a car dealership parking lot on South Frontage Road.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Stretch of SR 261 in Adams County reopened after more than 3-week closure

WASHTUCNA — A stretch of state Route 261 in Adams County closed since Dec. 30 due to a large sinkhole reopened Tuesday afternoon. SR 261 south of Washtucna reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. Tuesday after a failed culvert washed out under the highway, causing the sinkhole, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children

QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
QUINCY, WA
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect

Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.

