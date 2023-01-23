Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Driver accused of fleeing from state trooper at more than 125 mph near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A driver is accused of fleeing from a Washington state trooper at more than 125 mph Monday morning near Moses Lake. A state trooper heading east on Interstate 90 observed a BMW station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed. The car was clocked, after the driver had started to slow down, at 95 mph, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police catch another catalytic converter thief
MOSES LAKE — Emphasis patrols by Moses Lake police continue to pay off as another person was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers and detectives were conducting an emphasis patrol Monday night when they observed a man underneath a pickup truck in a car dealership parking lot on South Frontage Road.
ifiberone.com
Stretch of SR 261 in Adams County reopened after more than 3-week closure
WASHTUCNA — A stretch of state Route 261 in Adams County closed since Dec. 30 due to a large sinkhole reopened Tuesday afternoon. SR 261 south of Washtucna reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. Tuesday after a failed culvert washed out under the highway, causing the sinkhole, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
kpq.com
First Degree Assault Charge Against Suspected Highway Shooter And Arsonist
A Soap Lake man is charged with first degree assault in connection with a shooting Monday between Ephrata and Soap Lake. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Highway 28, pulled up alongside another vehicle. "After the Volkswagen went past the...
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested in Monday afternoon shooting between Ephrata, Soap Lake
EPHRATA — A 30-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he fired a shot at another driver on state Route 28 between Ephrata and Soap Lake. The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office says the victim was driving west on SR 28 and was making...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
IFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million dollars. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the two...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
ifiberone.com
10-time convicted felon arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 10-time convicted felon is back in jail after police say he stole a running vehicle and fled from law enforcement Sunday morning in Moses Lake. Valentine D. Gomez, 34, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, hit-and-run and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four children...
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
ifiberone.com
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children
QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
ifiberone.com
Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert to end 29-year law enforcement career next month
QUINCY - U.S. Army veteran, longtime Grant County sheriff’s deputy and current Quincy police Chief Kieth Siebert will leave his post as the city’s top cop next month. Siebert plans to retire from law enforcement on Feb. 15. Siebert is leaving behind a 29-year career in law enforcement...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake area man will see bank account swell after winning $50,000 in lottery
MOSES LAKE - The new year appears to be starting off right for a Moses Lake area man who won some serious cash in Washington's Lottery this week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Stephen H. played the $250,000 Loteria 3rd Edition scratch game and won $50,000. Stephen bought his...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police need help looking for a man caught stealing from Target off Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd. KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case. On Friday, Kennewick Police...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake, Wenatchee to see first sunset after 5 p.m. since November next week
If you haven't noticed already, the days are getting longer since the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Since then, the Moses Lake/Wenatchee areas have gained about 49 minutes of sunlight as of Wednesday. It's been almost 90 days (Nov. 5) since the local region experienced a sunset after 5 p.m.,...
KEPR
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
