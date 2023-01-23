Read full article on original website
The Dead Space Remake Will End the Aroged Dead
One of the best survival horror games where appreciation came too late in the past, there was no more word for the situation of Dead Space. The low sales and the low acceptance of the second series at the moment made EA wait on an indefinite period, which really led to more praise for Dead Space having achieved a sci-fi-themed survival horror concept. What will come out of me? The second chance for the game has finally come again through the remake process that will be released in the next few days.
The Last of Us HBO Series: Sony PlayStation Shares the Making of Episodes 2 as Spores Are Replaced; Google Adds an Easter Egg for Fans
HBO’s The Last of Us released its second episode earlier this week, and we saw more changes in the show’s adaptation of the video game. In a new PlayStation Blog post, members of the Naughty Dog team behind the game talked about creating Clickers and how the show’s creators translated that to a TV show.
Night of the Comet Remake Filmmaker Offers Update on Project's Status
Throughout her career, filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin has expressed her love for the 1984 cult-classic Night of the Comet, leading towards the announcement in 2018 that she was finally developing a new take on the concept, though Benjamin recently confirmed that some behind-the-scenes shakeups have seen the project stagnate. When the remake was announced, Benjamin was reported to be developing the script, though with Orion itself going through a number of major changes in the years since, she confirmed that her take on the project is still in limbo. Orion most recently was part of an acquisition by Amazon, potentially complicating matters further or resulting in the project finally moving forward.
‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ release date, trailers and latest news
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world action game set in the Avatar universe. It takes place around the second movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, but in an entirely different region of Pandora. It’s planned as a first-person action game, though we haven’t seen much in the way of gameplay so far.
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
A career-making crime story that launched a trilogy and a Netflix remake stays one step ahead on streaming
The most recent entry in director Daniel Espinosa’s filmography is unfortunately Morbius, one of the worst superhero blockbusters of the modern age, and a movie so terrible it was mercilessly mocked for months on end by anyone and everyone. His career hasn’t exactly gone from strength to strength, then, but his feature-length debut Snabba Cash still holds up.
‘Resident Evil’ star admirably claims Netflix’s doomed series wasn’t a flaming dumpster fire
The instant success and widespread acclaim to have greeted HBO Max’s The Last of Us has been greeted with open arms by virtually every corner of the video game fandom, with the notable exception of longtime Resident Evil enthusiasts. It’s easy to see why, with the classic survival horror...
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
Marvel's Avengers is shutting down – so grab these freebies while you can
Crystal Dynamics, the developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, has announced it is ending official support for the superhero brawler later this year But, before support ends, the developer is treating players to a heap of in-game freebies. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the dev team explained that...
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
It's Official: Avatar: The Way Of Water Is A $2 Billion Hit
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is continuing to make a big splash at the global box office. The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, shuttering cinemas and productions throughout the world. Since those early days of uncertainty, the box office has managed to rebound with stellar results, with 2021's global gross standing at $21.4 billion, a whopping 78% rise from 2020 (via Deadline). Films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "No Time To Die" helped bring audiences back into cinemas, but these pandemic-era behemoths weren't large enough to topple 2019's box office receipts, which brought in over $42 billion, per Variety.
Stephen King's The Boogeyman Adaptation to Get Theatrical Release
Stephen King fans were given some exciting news today, as the upcoming adaptation of his story The Boogeyman that was originally slated to debut on Hulu has instead pivoted to debut in theaters this summer. This is only the latest confirmation that a highly anticipated horror project would pivot from streaming to theaters, as Evil Dead Rise was initially slated to be an HBO Max exclusive but will instead be getting a theatrical release in April. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the shift was made based on the film earning positive test screenings. The Boogeyman is now slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
Oscar Nominee Selma Vilhunen Puts Open Relationship at the Heart of ‘Four Little Adults,’ First Clip Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales agency LevelK has unveiled the first clip (below) for Selma Vilhunen’s “Four Little Adults,” set to bow at Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam and then Goteborg. The film sees a happily married couple faced with an affair and then trying to embrace it, welcoming the husband’s lover into their daily routine. And that’s just the beginning. The film was produced by Tuffi Films and Aurora Films, with Hobab and Manny Films also on board. It stars Eero Milonoff (“Border”) and Alma Pöysti (“Tove”). “All my life I have been wondering about monogamy. I guess I have been questioning my own choices, what...
Overwatch 2 Cassidy guide: abilities, lore and gameplay
In Overwatch 2, Cassidy is a rootin’ tootin’ outlaw. Starting off as one of the founding members of the notorious Deadlock Gang, this criminal organization wasn’t to be messed with, and neither was he. Cassidy wasn’t always this cowboy’s name, however. In the beginning, this outlaw was...
WhatsApp upcoming feature won't force you to sacrifice image quality
WhatsApp is currently developing a way for users to send images in their original resolution without impacting quality. WABetaInfo, which discovered the feature (opens in new tab), reports users will be able to choose photo quality via a new Settings menu located in the app’s drawing tool. The current version of WhatsApp does allow you to choose “Best Quality” prior to sending images to keep the resolution high, but it still compresses files – just to a lesser extent in order to provide a fast data transfer time. But still, having that newfound level of control will be especially helpful in situations where the quality of a photo is important, as WABetaInfo points out. Not much else is known about the feature, but it’s probably safe to say sending images in their original resolution will most likely increase data transfer time, download time, and the amount of space needed on a device to store said files.
