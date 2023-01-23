Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero
After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Vikings WR Heads to Steelers
Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Jeff Bezos May Sell Huge Business to Buy The Washington Commanders
The Amazon founder may need to part with a key business in order to finally nab the billion-dollar NFL deal.
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins
One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots
New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Look: Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers Has Been Revealed
The talk around the league today is about Aaron Rodgers and his seemingly likely departure from the Green Bay Packers. We learned this morning via Adam Schefter that the Packers would be willing to deal Rodgers, but not within their own conference. The latest development has come from Peter ...
9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Former NFL Player Derek Wolfe Says 200 Complaints Have Been Filed Against Him After Hunting Mountain Lion
Former NFL defensive tackle Derek Wolfe has made headlines over the last week for the wild story about him killing a massive mountain lion that was tormenting locals in Colorado. However, backlash has now come with those headlines that he believes is completely unfair. In an interview with Tucker Carlson...
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt
The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
