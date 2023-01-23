Read full article on original website
The 2023 U.S. News and World Report has ranked the University of Georgia as the #1 online master’s in education program for veterans
The 2023 U.S. News and World Report has ranked the University of Georgia as the #1 online master’s in education program for veterans. Mary Frances Early College of Education offers top-quality online degree programs taught by outstanding faculty members and is dedicated to providing excellent support to our military-affiliated students.
UGA online programs earn several top 10 rankings
U.S. News & World Report recognizes education and business graduate programs. Several of the University of Georgia’s online programs placed among the nation’s top 10 in the latest edition of the U.S. News & World Report best online programs rankings. “The University of Georgia’s commitment to providing outstanding...
Alumna gifts largest graphic design endowment in the School of Art's history
University of Georgia alumna Kelly Layton made a significant investment in the future of the program that gave her her start with a $500,000 gift to create the Layton Graphic Design Endowment. “Georgia has a great graphic design program, and more people need to know about it,” said Layton. “If...
UGA Terry College of Business extends accreditation in business and accounting
The University of Georgia Terry College of Business extended its global accreditation with AACSB International for another five years. The Terry College holds the distinction of having been continuously accredited since 1926. AACSB champions quality and excellence in business education, and its accreditation standards have been met by less than...
The National Pan-Hellenic Council Spent MLK Day Volunteering in the Athens Community
The National Pan-Hellenic Council at the University of Georgia spent Martin Luther King Day volunteering across the Athens community. In Athens, the MLK Day of Service has been recognized as a day on rather than a day off to serve the local community. Students and members of the community have...
Master of Business and Technology repeats top 5 U.S. News & World Report ranking
For the fourth straight year, the Online Master of Business and Technology degree at the University of Georgia is ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the top 5 online specialized master’s programs in business. The Terry College of Business graduate program ranked second among public universities in...
Athenaeum awarded $60,000 from the Andy Warhol Foundation
This story was originally posted on the UGA Lamar Dodd School of Art’s website on Jan. 13, 2023. The Athenaeum, the University of Georgia’s downtown contemporary art space, was awarded a $60,000 Fall 2022 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to support the exhibition Fabienne Lasserre: Listeners, marking the gallery’s first time receiving this prestigious award. Premiering in January of 2024, the exhibition will feature a series of sculpture/painting hybrid works by the Canadian-born, New York-based artist Fabienne Lasserre. To accompany the exhibition, the Athenaeum is commissioning a new work by modern dance choreographer Beth Gill that involves a series of dancers moving in and around the sculptures, activating the installation through the dancers’ repetitive movements.
Wind Ensemble to premiere new music with Athens hip hop artist Linqua Franqa, New York Philharmonic, as part of national conference
The University of Georgia Hugh Hodgson School of Music is hosting the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) National Conference on campus in Athens, Georgia February 15-18, 2023. This bi-annual event brings together band leaders from universities across the United States (and several countries worldwide) for seminars, continuing education opportunities, and to present their bands in concert.
Mysteries of the Mind
Researchers in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences explore why humans do what we do—and how we can change. psy•chol•o•gy (noun) The scientific study of the human mind and behavior. The Greatest Disorder Ever. Keith Campbell | Professor of Psychology. One of the most popular...
