This story was originally posted on the UGA Lamar Dodd School of Art’s website on Jan. 13, 2023. The Athenaeum, the University of Georgia’s downtown contemporary art space, was awarded a $60,000 Fall 2022 grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to support the exhibition Fabienne Lasserre: Listeners, marking the gallery’s first time receiving this prestigious award. Premiering in January of 2024, the exhibition will feature a series of sculpture/painting hybrid works by the Canadian-born, New York-based artist Fabienne Lasserre. To accompany the exhibition, the Athenaeum is commissioning a new work by modern dance choreographer Beth Gill that involves a series of dancers moving in and around the sculptures, activating the installation through the dancers’ repetitive movements.

