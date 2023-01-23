ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more

— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Google Layoffs Only The Latest In Tech Sector Bloodbath

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL shares rallied 4.9% on Friday after the Google parent company became the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. What Happened: On Friday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to the company's staff informing them that Alphabet will begin laying off 12,000 employees immediately. In his...

