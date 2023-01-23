Read full article on original website
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Spotify's CEO sent a memo announcing layoffs. It also contained 'a powerful example of toxic positivity.'
Daniel Ek would have been wise to display empathy and explain how cutting about 6% of Spotify employees would help strengthen the company as a whole.
Spotify becomes latest victim in string of corporate tech layoffs
Where are Spotify headquarters? What tech companies have made big job cuts?
Spotify Axes Jobs and Stock Runs Into Resistance. Here's the Trade.
Spotify is cutting about 6% of workforce. The stock is rallying on the news -- and running into resistance.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Successful startup founder tells Elon Musk he'd pay $100 to get old Twitter back
Nikita Bier, whose startups have been acquired by Discord and Facebook, isn't a fan of the product changes Elon Musk has made with Twitter.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
BRUTAL-JOB-CUTS JANUARY: More than 55,000 tech workers are being laid off as Microsoft, Google, and others make deep cuts
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Google Layoffs Only The Latest In Tech Sector Bloodbath
Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL shares rallied 4.9% on Friday after the Google parent company became the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. What Happened: On Friday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to the company's staff informing them that Alphabet will begin laying off 12,000 employees immediately. In his...
U.S. targets Google's online ad business monopoly in latest Big Tech lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department accused Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Tuesday of abusing its dominance in digital advertising, threatening to dismantle a key business at the heart of one of Silicon Valley's most successful internet companies.
Google to layoff 12,000 workers
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
