ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

Dividend-focused investors will love that Coca-Cola has increased its annual cash payout for 60 consecutive years. Investors looking for a great deal should check out Bank of America's bargain-priced shares. Both stocks are likely to deliver strong long-term returns for their shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
Benzinga

Why This Legend Who Predicted Latest Wall Street Crash Expects 'Meat Grinder' Markets Ahead

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, but famed investor Jeremy Grantham says a stock market bubble that began in 2022 is just getting started. What Happened? On Tuesday, GMO co-founder Grantham said the most "extreme" market froth was wiped out in 2022, but stock market valuations are still way too high relative to their historical averages. In addition, Grantham said the stock market typically overcorrects to the downside when large bubbles burst.
Motley Fool

Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia Stocks Jump on Monday

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does

The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
NASDAQ

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Deckers Outdoor, Activision Blizzard, Live Nation Entertainment, Ralph Lauren and NIKE

Chicago, IL – January 25, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV, Ralph Lauren Corp. RL and NIKE Inc. NKE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy