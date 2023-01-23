Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors evaluate deluge of earnings
U.S. stocks clawed back from steep losses to close mixed on Wednesday after lackluster forecasts from Microsoft (MSFT) and other companies reporting earnings weighed on the market for much of the session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive, capping...
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Trading restored after dozens of stocks were halted on New York Stock Exchange after opening bell
Dozens of stocks including McDonalds and Walmart were halted in early trading Tuesday for an unexplained issue at the New York Stock Exchange.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023
Dividend-focused investors will love that Coca-Cola has increased its annual cash payout for 60 consecutive years. Investors looking for a great deal should check out Bank of America's bargain-priced shares. Both stocks are likely to deliver strong long-term returns for their shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
The Fed's indication of continuing rate hikes and impending recession fears is likely to keep the stock market under pressure for a while. Therefore, investors looking for a stable income...
Steer clear of Tesla with disappointing earnings set to drag the stock lower, strategist Gene Munster says
Investors should stay away from Tesla right now, according to Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster. The EV maker's shares rallied 7.7% Monday with Model Y price cuts juicing demand as techs rose. But Munster expects Tesla to post disappointing profit numbers in its 4th quarter earnings Wednesday. Investors shouldn't be...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
Why This Legend Who Predicted Latest Wall Street Crash Expects 'Meat Grinder' Markets Ahead
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, but famed investor Jeremy Grantham says a stock market bubble that began in 2022 is just getting started. What Happened? On Tuesday, GMO co-founder Grantham said the most "extreme" market froth was wiped out in 2022, but stock market valuations are still way too high relative to their historical averages. In addition, Grantham said the stock market typically overcorrects to the downside when large bubbles burst.
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
Stocks Mixed, Tech Earnings, Salesforce, AMD, Debt Ceiling - Five Things To Know
Stock futures mixed as market eyes tech, dollar slides; Week Ahead: big earnings wave, PCE inflation data in focus; Salesforce shares leap as Elliott Management builds activist stake; AMD shares extend gains after Barclays upgrade and lawmakers move to tweak debt ceiling calculation.
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
A beaten-down stock market is the ideal time to load up on these no-brainer stocks.
Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia Stocks Jump on Monday
Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Deckers Outdoor, Activision Blizzard, Live Nation Entertainment, Ralph Lauren and NIKE
Chicago, IL – January 25, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV, Ralph Lauren Corp. RL and NIKE Inc. NKE.
Fed needs mortgage-backed securities exit plan 'earlier than later,' George says
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George has urged her colleagues to come to terms "earlier than later" on a plan for the U.S. central bank to exit the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market and be more explicit on how bond purchases will figure into future monetary policy.
A bullish trifecta of stock market indicators is flashing, and it suggests a 20% rally is on the horizon, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
There are three stock market indicators that are flashing a bullish signal, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee pointed to the uptick in market breadth, a measure of winning stocks, in three separate gauges of the S&P 500. When those indicators flash simultaneously, it's a reliable sign of a future...
