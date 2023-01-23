Read full article on original website
COVID hospitalizations, deaths could rise in coming weeks, according to the CDC
New CDC data and ensemble forecasts suggest COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths could be on the rise in the next few weeks amid the new XBB subvariant.
Long COVID Might Ruin Booze For You
“I just really, really struggled if I had one drink. I would wake up so hungover, terrible headaches, and super tired. It was so bizarre.”
MedicalXpress
Rate of opioid Rx at discharge from emergency department declining
From 2017-2018 to 2019-2020, there has been a decrease in opioid prescribing at discharge from the emergency department, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Loredana Santo, M.D., M.P.H., and Susan M. Schappert, from the National...
