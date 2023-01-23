ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

an17.com

Muscarello announces intent to run for re-election to State House

State Representative Nicholas J. Muscarello, Jr. has announced he will run for re-election for his state representative seat for District 86 in the upcoming October election. Elected in 2018, Rep. Muscarello currently serves on the Administration of Criminal Justice, Civil Law and Procedure, and the Judiciary Committees, and he is an active member of the Louisiana Republican Legislative Delegation and the Northshore Delegation. While Rep. Muscarello did consider running for the newly created Tangipahoa-based Senatorial District 37 seat, he ultimately expressed his true desire of bringing about continued progress in the House. “As a state representative, I feel I am most valuable to my district and Tangipahoa Parish in a leadership role in the Louisiana House of Representatives at this time,” said Rep. Muscarello.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Feds say Louisiana has held inmates past their legal release dates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to your civil rights inside the Criminal Justice System, Louisiana doesn’t exactly get an A on its report card. The Department of Justice issued a report showing that found Louisiana Department of Corrections kept inmates in prison longer than they were supposed to serve. Civil rights attorney, William Most, says he has at least two lawsuits for violations of the 14th amendment.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds included fabricating business losses, claiming false charitable donations and/or falsely claiming education credits for customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverradio.org

LA Democratic Party Chair's TV Ad Suggests She May Be A Gubernatorial Candidate

LA DEM FOR GOV? - The Louisiana Governor’s race has had another entry or has it? This time from a Democrat. Louisiana Democratic Party Chairman Katie Bernhardt has released a TV spot featuring a number of people expressing their dissatisfaction with politics and she presents her candidacy as a possible solution. But in one sequence she drives home the point with a shotgun blast.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town

A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
GRAND ISLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Justice Department finds Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections violates the Constitution by incarcerating people beyond their release dates

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Justice Department announced that it has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (LDOC) routinely confines people in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, which […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Homeowner’s insurance crisis in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A special season to debate Louisiana’s insurance crisis begins next week in Baton Rouge. “This was a bill we passed in 2022, and they want us to put some dollars toward that fund to hopefully either attract or obtain existing state insurers in the property and casualty market,” State Representative Michael Echols (R-14) explained.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bogalusa mayor requests National Guard for help with crime

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa mayor has reached out to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for the National Guard's help with crime in the city. Tyrin Truong confirmed that he sent the letter to Edwards last week. Truong says he does not believe the governor has received...
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

WAFB

