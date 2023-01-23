Playing a couple of days later than originally scheduled, the Wisconsin Badgers met the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois on Monday night. The game was postponed Saturday because of Covid issues with the Wildcat team but it was the Badgers leaving town feeling ill after falling 66-63. Jordan Davis led Wisconsin with 15 points, Chucky Hepburn added 12 but the Badgers shots just 38.6% from the floor and hurt themselves by making just 6 of 19 free throws. Late game execution was also an issue for Greg Gard’s club as they struggled to get good looks in the last couple of possessions. The loss drops Wisconsin to 12-6 on the season and 4-4 in Big Ten play. The Badgers are back at it Wednesday night when they take on the Maryland Terrapins in College Park on Wednesday night.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO