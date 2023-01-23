Read full article on original website
DATCP to Provide Tuition Reimbursement for UW-Madison HACCP Training
MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting a Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course March 1-2, 2023 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be providing tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants that reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.
Protestors in Madison Fight for Abortion Rights
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Events occurred around the nation, including Wisconsin, on Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe versus Wade ruling. In Madison, protestors took part in a Bigger than Roe march on State Street before making their way to the State Capitol Rotunda. The Madison Area Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) helped organize the protest. They focused on the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
Badgers stumble at Northwestern
Playing a couple of days later than originally scheduled, the Wisconsin Badgers met the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois on Monday night. The game was postponed Saturday because of Covid issues with the Wildcat team but it was the Badgers leaving town feeling ill after falling 66-63. Jordan Davis led Wisconsin with 15 points, Chucky Hepburn added 12 but the Badgers shots just 38.6% from the floor and hurt themselves by making just 6 of 19 free throws. Late game execution was also an issue for Greg Gard’s club as they struggled to get good looks in the last couple of possessions. The loss drops Wisconsin to 12-6 on the season and 4-4 in Big Ten play. The Badgers are back at it Wednesday night when they take on the Maryland Terrapins in College Park on Wednesday night.
