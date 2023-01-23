Achieving Success in Both Business and Fashion: Mohamed Coulibaly’s Story

Mohamed Coulibaly is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who has been making waves in the fashion industry. At just 21 years old, he has already achieved a great deal of success both in business and athletics. Coulibaly has played for professional soccer teams like the New York Red Bulls 2 and the Sacramento Republic, but it’s his fashion brand, Motion Apparelz, that has truly propelled him to the forefront of the industry.

The driving force behind Coulibaly’s brand is the idea of empowering people to strive for more than just a 9 to 5 job. He wants to inspire people to elevate themselves, to strive for a better life and to make small improvements every day. This inspiration came to him when he moved to the United States and was exposed to the personal style of famous athletes like Allen Iverson, as well as classic American TV shows.

At the age of 16, Coulibaly knew he wanted to improve his lifestyle and began reselling high-end sneakers. By the time he was 17, he had made $500,000 in his first year. He attributes his success to the lessons his parents taught him about the importance of building connections with people. To gain customer service skills, Coulibaly worked at a local zoo and an ice cream parlor, and began reaching out to celebrities, paying them for sponsored advertisements and gifting free shoes. By 21, he had achieved net sales of $4 million.

The key to Coulibaly’s success is his dedication and his ability to network and build connections. He is always open to new opportunities and is not afraid to take on challenges. He stays on top of the latest trends and uses his creativity and boldness to stay ahead of the curve. He realizes that many people in business are closed-minded to new ventures, but he operates differently, always willing to try something new.

For Coulibaly, success means waking up feeling accomplished and happy with the things around him. He is already earning income from ten sources and plans to continue growing his business. He wants to bridge the gap between hip-hop, soccer, and fashion, using his connection with high-ranking hip-hop celebrities to create a new genre of fashion, athletics, and music. With the growing popularity of soccer in the United States and Coulibaly’s unique set of skills, his brand Motion Apparelz has the potential to revolutionize the industry.

Follow along and check out his brand on his website as well as his Instagram

