Bay News 9
Vendor hopes for big Gasparilla crowd to help rebuild business
TAMPA, Fla. — The owner of an Italian sausage concession stand that had to downsize during the COVID-19 pandemic says he is hoping for a bigger than expected crowd at Gasparilla Saturday — one that could translate into strong sales to help rebuild his business. "We went down...
Bay News 9
YOUR PHOTOS: Pirates in Tampa for Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of pirates headed to Tampa Bay looking for treasure in the form of beads and medallions. It's a tradition that has been going on now for more than 100 years. If you attended Gasparilla, you can share your photos with us in the form below...
Bay News 9
Law enforcement shore up security for second post-pandemic Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said this Gasparilla will go on record as one of the best attended since the pandemic. The third largest parade in the country kicked off successfully Saturday with the help of security by air, land and sea.
Bay News 9
Gasparilla set to take over downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s finally here. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, along with a few pirates, will invade downtown Tampa for Gasparilla. Gasparilla invasion runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the parade will roll through Tampa from 2 to 6 p.m. Law enforcement and...
Bay News 9
Tampa store makes authentic pirate costumes for Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — Before Capt. Tiger Lee of the South China Sea wore that title, he was a photographer. “I had a failed business, and a friend said ‘hey, have you thought about a life in piracy?’” Lee said. “Because I had not before that. He was out of Hollywood. He threw big pirate parties for companies.”
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Bay News 9
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
Bay News 9
Status of Florida's rental market, a possible EMT shortage fix and it's time for Gasparilla!
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. You'll certainly need a jacket if you'll be out and about on Friday night as low temperatures will fall back to the mid 40s.
Largo Man Crashes Into Florida Road Ranger On I-275 In Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida Road Ranger escaped a crash with only minor injuries after a 26-year-old Largo man smashes into his FDOT truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by the Largo man was
Bay News 9
The story of Gasparilla, steeped in baloney, now part of Tampa culture
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the height of Gasparilla season with huge crowds screaming for beads and throws as pirates ignite cannons for massive explosion excitement. It’s a huge juxtaposition from the quiet of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center conference room, where Director Dr. Rodney Kite-Powell quietly carries the knowledge that it’s pretty much all a story.
Bay News 9
CARES to break ground on new senior center in East Pasco
DADE CITY, Fla. — The nonprofit Community Aging and Retirement Services, or CARES, plans to break ground on a new senior center Monday. The Pasco County nonprofit CARES plans to break ground on the Wilton Simpson Senior Center Monday. CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa says the new facility...
Bay News 9
Four generations of one family take part in Gasparilla tradition
TAMPA, Fla. — At 95 years old, Dick Clarke knows exactly why he eagerly puts on a pirate outfit every January. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” he said, “It’s a fine time.”. He should know, after all, this is his 73rd Gasparilla and 45th with Ye...
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Mysuncoast.com
Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
Bay News 9
104 year old Army veteran gets American flag installed in his home
BRADENTON, Fla. — At 104, John Skeen says the secret to longevity is pretty simple. “Just eat all the chocolate you can get ahold of,” he said. Despite the things John has experienced in his life, he’s still thriving by himself in his home in Bradenton. Because,...
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
