Bay News 9

Vendor hopes for big Gasparilla crowd to help rebuild business

TAMPA, Fla. — The owner of an Italian sausage concession stand that had to downsize during the COVID-19 pandemic says he is hoping for a bigger than expected crowd at Gasparilla Saturday — one that could translate into strong sales to help rebuild his business. "We went down...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

YOUR PHOTOS: Pirates in Tampa for Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of pirates headed to Tampa Bay looking for treasure in the form of beads and medallions. It's a tradition that has been going on now for more than 100 years. If you attended Gasparilla, you can share your photos with us in the form below...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Law enforcement shore up security for second post-pandemic Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said this Gasparilla will go on record as one of the best attended since the pandemic. The third largest parade in the country kicked off successfully Saturday with the help of security by air, land and sea.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Gasparilla set to take over downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s finally here. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, along with a few pirates, will invade downtown Tampa for Gasparilla. Gasparilla invasion runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the parade will roll through Tampa from 2 to 6 p.m. Law enforcement and...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa store makes authentic pirate costumes for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — Before Capt. Tiger Lee of the South China Sea wore that title, he was a photographer. “I had a failed business, and a friend said ‘hey, have you thought about a life in piracy?’” Lee said. “Because I had not before that. He was out of Hollywood. He threw big pirate parties for companies.”
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

The story of Gasparilla, steeped in baloney, now part of Tampa culture

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the height of Gasparilla season with huge crowds screaming for beads and throws as pirates ignite cannons for massive explosion excitement. It’s a huge juxtaposition from the quiet of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center conference room, where Director Dr. Rodney Kite-Powell quietly carries the knowledge that it’s pretty much all a story.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

CARES to break ground on new senior center in East Pasco

DADE CITY, Fla. — The nonprofit Community Aging and Retirement Services, or CARES, plans to break ground on a new senior center Monday. The Pasco County nonprofit CARES plans to break ground on the Wilton Simpson Senior Center Monday. CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa says the new facility...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Four generations of one family take part in Gasparilla tradition

TAMPA, Fla. — At 95 years old, Dick Clarke knows exactly why he eagerly puts on a pirate outfit every January. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” he said, “It’s a fine time.”. He should know, after all, this is his 73rd Gasparilla and 45th with Ye...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL

