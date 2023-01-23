Read full article on original website
Educators Invited to Attend Project WILD Workshop in Northwest Ohio
FINDLAY, Ohio – Educators of pre-kindergarten through high school students are invited to attend a free Project WILD workshop in northwest Ohio on Friday, Feb. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The workshop focuses on supplemental curriculums that teach wildlife-related conservation concepts using everyday subjects such as math, science, and social studies. Project WILD and Aquatic WILD (K-12) guidebooks are provided to all participants.
Governor DeWine Names Patricia Harris as Nominee for Commissioner of the Ohio Department of Taxation
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he is nominating Patricia Harris to be the next commissioner of the Ohio Department of Taxation. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Harris will replace Jeff McClain, who retired from the Ohio Department of Taxation in 2022. “Patricia Harris’s extensive experience...
ODNR Awards Three Collegiate Geologic Research Grants
COLUMBUS, Ohio – January 20, 2023 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey has awarded research grants to three earth science students at Ohio colleges and universities. The grant recipients are Ian Forsythe (University of Cincinnati), Cody Kessler (University of Cincinnati), and Elizabeth...
Wanted Wednesday – Cardia Mahathy
Cardia Mahathy is wanted for absconding from pre-trial supervision with the Knox County Common Pleas Court. He is charged with a felonious assault on Michael Fields in Mount Vernon on August 23, 2019. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact MVPD at (740) 397-2222 or message this page.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 355 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 OHZ009-010-018>023-027>033-036>038-047-250900- Erie-Lorain-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot- Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes- Knox- 355 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM EST WEDNESDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
