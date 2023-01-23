Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 355 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 OHZ009-010-018>023-027>033-036>038-047-250900- Erie-Lorain-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot- Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes- Knox- 355 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM EST WEDNESDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

