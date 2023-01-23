ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life

IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room

There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Bryce Harmon

Bryce Wade Harmon, 64, of Rigby, passed away January 18, 2023, at his home after a brief battle with cancer. A procession for Bryce will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Rigby Fire Station, 697 Annis Hwy, and end at the LDS church located at 5th North 3900 East, in Rigby, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Boy dies after being mauled by dogs in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A boy is dead after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Fort Hall Saturday. The seven-year-old was attacked by four dogs at his home, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner tells EastIdahoNews.com. The boy’s mother discovered her injured son and attempted to help him when...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring his mother in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after they were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation early Saturday evening, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. The fatal attack occurred around 5:51 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Tribes reported that the two dogs — two...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sharon Lee Cowan

Sharon Lee Cowan, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at MorningStar Assisted Living. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. At her request, no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp

IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game officials issue warning following two dangerous moose attacks across region

While some Pocatello area residents have been lucky enough to see two different moose wandering the snow-covered streets recently, the encounters two other Idahoans experienced this month with the enormous creature were not so fortunate. A woman in Ketchum, a small town near Sun Valley, sustained extensive injuries following a moose attack on Jan. 13, and a man in Terreton, a small town about 30 miles east of Rexburg, shot and killed a bull moose on Saturday after it charged at him in his yard,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jennifer Buckmaster

Jennifer Dorothy Buckmaster, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3800 E. Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lorna Harrison

Lorna Mae Harrison, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 22, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Iris Dawn Hudson

Iris Dawn Olson Hudson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Iris was born on February 7, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alf and Ruby Ferrel Olson. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School, graduating in 1961. She attended Idaho State University and received her associate degree.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy