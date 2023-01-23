ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
overtimeheroics.net

USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown

It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
NBC New York

How to Watch USMNT Vs. Serbia in International Friendly

How to watch USMNT vs. Serbia in international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle is about to begin for one of the three co-hosts. The United States men’s national team is back in action for two January international friendlies, the first games for...
NBC New York

USMNT Instant Match Ratings From 2-1 Loss Vs. Serbia

USMNT instant match ratings from 2-1 loss vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a valiant effort, the United States men’s national team started 2023 with a 2-1 loss to Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday. At the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., home of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup

Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IE Voice

US Men’s National Soccer Team Playing Two Matches in Los Angeles Area

One month after the World Cup Final in Qatar, the US Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) will play two friendly matches in Southern California. The first against Serbia on January 25th at Banc of California Stadium, home of MLS Champion LAFC, at 7:00 pm, and the second on January 28th versus Colombia at 4.30pm at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Soccer-Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw

FREIBURG, Germany, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday, a result that benefitted neither team.
msn.com

Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.

