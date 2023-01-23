Read full article on original website
United States team not in 'nice situation' ahead of friendlies: Anthony Hudson
Interim United States men's national team coach Anthony Hudson said there is a sense of sadness hanging over the team ahead of a pair of friendlies.
The USWNT misses Julie Ertz, but the midfield must plan for a World Cup without her. What now?
Julie Ertz did enough ball-winning and physical tackling in the midfield for two people, but now the USWNT prepares for a World Cup without her.
Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics
AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
NBC New York
How to Watch USMNT Vs. Serbia in International Friendly
How to watch USMNT vs. Serbia in international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle is about to begin for one of the three co-hosts. The United States men’s national team is back in action for two January international friendlies, the first games for...
NBC New York
USMNT Instant Match Ratings From 2-1 Loss Vs. Serbia
USMNT instant match ratings from 2-1 loss vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a valiant effort, the United States men’s national team started 2023 with a 2-1 loss to Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday. At the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., home of...
Soccer-Santos handed Poland job based on success with Portugal, says FA
WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Poland appointed Fernando Santos as their new coach based on his experience managing a national team and his track record of success, Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Tuesday.
Gio Reyna scores second straight game-winner in second game since USMNT World Cup saga
Gio Reyna scored a second consecutive game-winning goal for Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their second game back from World Cup break — which, for Reyna, had been marred by an ugly American soccer soap opera. In the month-and-a-half between the 2022 World Cup and the German Bundesliga's return,...
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup
Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
US Men’s National Soccer Team Playing Two Matches in Los Angeles Area
One month after the World Cup Final in Qatar, the US Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) will play two friendly matches in Southern California. The first against Serbia on January 25th at Banc of California Stadium, home of MLS Champion LAFC, at 7:00 pm, and the second on January 28th versus Colombia at 4.30pm at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Soccer-Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw
FREIBURG, Germany, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday, a result that benefitted neither team.
msn.com
Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In...
Christian Pulisic-AC Milan: Italian Giants Close to a Move for USMNT Star
A Christian Pulisic-AC Milan transfer looks like it could happen in the January window, despite the Christian Pulisic injury keeping him out. The post Christian Pulisic-AC Milan: Italian Giants Close to a Move for USMNT Star appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Barcelona reach incredible winning milestone in Liga F
Barcelona reach incredible winning milestone in Liga F.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Print Magazine
Adidas Fuels Excitement for 2023 Women’s World Cup with Their Release of the Official Match Ball
While many are still basking in the afterglow of the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, real soccer fans know that that tournament was simply an appetizer for the main course coming to Australia and New Zealand this July: the 2023 women’s FIFA World Cup. The excitement...
