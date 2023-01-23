ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

NBC Chicago

Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Vice

Anti-Abortion ‘Abolitionists’ Want to Charge Abortion Patients Like Murderers Now

Mainstream anti-abortion activists have long insisted they don’t want to punish people who get abortions. Now, that claim is being put to the test. Although many states are only a few weeks into their first state legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned, legislators in Arkansas and Oklahoma have already introduced bills that would punish abortion patients. In Alabama, the state’s attorney general initially said he could use a state law to punish people for ending their pregnancies, then tried to walk it back.
AOL Corp

Federal appeals court ruling offers window into battle over free speech and abortion access after Roe

Constitutional law experts say free speech is the next frontier in the fight around access to abortion in a post-Roe world. That's because some state legislatures have started trying to characterize certain speech — such as informing people of how to get an abortion in another state — as potentially "aiding and abetting" a criminal offense in states where abortion is illegal.
The Hill

Biden to issue memorandum to protect access to abortion pills

President Biden will issue a presidential memorandum that will further protect access to medication abortion by ensuring doctors can prescribe and dispense it across the United States to mark 50 years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Vice President Harris will announce the memorandum on Sunday in remarks in Florida for the anniversary.…
