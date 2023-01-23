Read full article on original website
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Activists battle over Virginia bill that would recognize fetuses as carpool passengers
A Virginia bill that would recognize a fetus as a person in carpool lanes sparked a fierce debate between pro-life and pro-choice activists over "personhood" rights.
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would deny abortion medication even in states where abortion is legal. The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The anti-abortion movement just had a mask-off moment in Alabama
This week, Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Republican attorney general, said he sees a path to prosecuting women for having abortions in his state. This was a bit of a faux pas: a moment of letting slip the mask that the anti-abortion movement always tries to keep on. Alabama’s abortion ban,...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
‘We’re not done’: abortion opponents hold first March for Life since fall of Roe
Emboldened anti-abortion activists descend on Washington for annual march and commit to continue fighting
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Anti-Abortion ‘Abolitionists’ Want to Charge Abortion Patients Like Murderers Now
Mainstream anti-abortion activists have long insisted they don’t want to punish people who get abortions. Now, that claim is being put to the test. Although many states are only a few weeks into their first state legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned, legislators in Arkansas and Oklahoma have already introduced bills that would punish abortion patients. In Alabama, the state’s attorney general initially said he could use a state law to punish people for ending their pregnancies, then tried to walk it back.
I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once and for all
Forty-five years ago, in 1977, my birthmother, a 19-year-old college student, was forced to abort me at the urging of her mother, a nurse.
Kamala Harris bringing politically charged abortion issue to DeSantis’ front door
The vice president is scheduled to give a speech on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on Sunday in Tallahassee.
Federal appeals court ruling offers window into battle over free speech and abortion access after Roe
Constitutional law experts say free speech is the next frontier in the fight around access to abortion in a post-Roe world. That's because some state legislatures have started trying to characterize certain speech — such as informing people of how to get an abortion in another state — as potentially "aiding and abetting" a criminal offense in states where abortion is illegal.
Virginia Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a practicing OB-GYN, proposes abortion restrictions bill
State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), a practicing OB-GYN, is proposing to cut the window for an abortion in Virginia.
‘Roe v. Wade’ at 50: A look back at the fight for abortion rights in Michigan and nationwide
There wasn’t a stark partisan divide on abortion at the time, but the issue has since emerged as a top priority for Democrats and Republicans
Biden to issue memorandum to protect access to abortion pills
President Biden will issue a presidential memorandum that will further protect access to medication abortion by ensuring doctors can prescribe and dispense it across the United States to mark 50 years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Vice President Harris will announce the memorandum on Sunday in remarks in Florida for the anniversary.…
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris blasted Republican legislators in the House of Representatives after they voted 220-210 to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Posting to the VP account Wednesday night, Harris called the bill "extreme" and said it "will further jeopardize the right to reproductive health care in our country."
