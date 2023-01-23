How Saint Louis University is using education to change lives – and outcomes – in the criminal justice system

Read full article on original website
stlpublicradio.org
Hazelwood School District’s use of virtual teachers leaves students in the lurch
This school year, nearly one-third of Hazelwood School District students have been assigned to in-person classes where the teacher is virtual, instructing from hundreds or thousands of miles away. It’s one way the district has responded to an unprecedented teacher shortage. “They do what's called ‘synchronous learning’ where [the...
Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department
Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat. However, the city gained local control of its police department after a 2012 statewide referendum. Now 10 years […] The post Missouri Republicans push for state to take over control of St. Louis police department appeared first on Missouri Independent.
feastmagazine.com
St. Patrick Center in downtown St. Louis takes a multilayered approach to assisting the unhoused
It's a few weeks into 2023, and the holidays already seem a million miles away. The most popular season for giving is behind us, and yet the need for continued generosity toward the unhoused population looms large over our city during perhaps the most critical – and certainly the coldest – time of year.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Public Schools chooses finalists for superintendent
St. Louis Public Schools officials have narrowed their search for the district’s next superintendent. Three finalists will visit schools and go through the interview process to contend for the job. One finalist is Nicole Williams, who is currently serving as interim superintendent for the district. Williams was chief of...
stlpublicradio.org
It’s taken 2 winters to open St. Louis’ 24/7 homeless shelter despite federal money in hand for it
After two winters, a 24-hour shelter for people without housing is set to open in St. Louis by the end of the month, according to City of St. Louis officials. But volunteers and providers say the shelter’s opening halfway through winter is “unacceptable.”. That’s because a dangerous deep...
stlpublicradio.org
East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says
Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
feastmagazine.com
Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis
A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
New St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy addresses approach to rise in crime
The new St. Louis Police Chief, Robert Tracy, broke what had largely been a public silence during his first two weeks on the job.
Live updates: Heavy, wet snow moves through St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Rain developed Tuesday evening across the St. Louis area, changing over to snow overnight. Heavy snow fell during the pre-dawn hours and accumulated fairly quickly. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Macoupin, Jersey, Madison counties in Illinois as well as Warren, St....
Teens with guns outside St. Louis City Foundry 'released to parents'
ST. LOUIS — "I'm baffled as to how did they get these guns? Also, where did they come from?" Gail Watkins said. Those are the loaded questions Members of Mothers Advocating Safe Streets and other community leaders are asking. It's after St. Louis police said car thieves targeted lots...
KMOV
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schools across the St. Louis region are making the call to cancel classes for Wednesday ahead of a snow system tracking toward the metro that could bring a wide range of snowfall. In the list of schools with students staying home is the Parkway School...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Annual Job Fair to be held in St. Louis
Sign-up for the HCCSTL 2023 Job Fair! They already have some great companies looking to hire awesome talent. This Job Fair is open to EVERYONE of any background looking for any type of job and any level of employment (entry level, management, trades, corporate, full-time, part-time, etc.). They will be...
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
stlpublicradio.org
Black-owned dispensary ViolaSTL bucks cannabis industry trend with new downtown shop
ViolaSTL, a cannabis dispensary outlet, is serving medicinal patients at its 2001 Olive St. location and is the only African American-owned shop in the downtown St. Louis area. Dan Pettigrew, managing partner, and Jamil Taylor, director of operations, have a third teammate on the ViolaSTL ownership team — former St....
New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis
The art display is part of multiple public installations through the InSITE STL collection
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional. On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis tops New York, challenges Chicago in viral ‘American cities’ bracket
Earlier this month, a Twitter account titled "TheSpanishFlu" (handle @_fat_ugly_rat_) launched a series of polls for users to select "American cities." St. Louis has made it all the way to the final round of voting.
FodorsTravel
This Is the Best Kid’s Museum in the United States
It’s no secret St. Louis is passionate about its beer, baseball, and gorgeous Gateway Arch. But, there’s another attraction that is not as well known, a bit funky, but just as beloved. For the past 25 years, the weird, wild, and wonderful City Museum has delighted kids of...
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
