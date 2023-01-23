Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County.
According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton.Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized
Police say as a result a 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending the results of a chemical test of his blood.
On Sunday around 11:45 p.m. officers conducted an investigation at a home in the 800 block of North Locust Street to serve a bench warrant arrest.
Investigators said a 37-year-old man, failed to appear in court for previous DUI charges.
He was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting to see a judge to answer his warrant.
